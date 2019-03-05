New website for care sector jobs in West Sussex

A new website designed to be the go to place to find out about working in care and searching for jobs in the care sector across West Sussex has launched.

West Sussex care providers will be able to advertise care jobs without charge on the website ‘Proud to Care’, providing a space for people to search for jobs as well as find out information on careers and see stories from local people working in care and the difference you could make every day.

Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for adults and health, said: “We want to help people live in their own home for as long as possible and this means we need more people working in care to support our residents.

“Our new website is a great way in which West Sussex County Council is supporting our local care providers to attract people who are looking for a job in care. The site has good information and some of the opportunities can fit around people’s own availability. This can include people who have school age children as well as students who are looking for extra income.

“I would urge anyone who is considering a job in care to find out more about this hugely rewarding work.”

To find out more about local job opportunities please visit the new website.