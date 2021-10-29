New West Sussex county local forums to be held for first time
Newly-formed county local forums for every area in West Sussex are due to be held virtually for the first time in November and December.
West Sussex County Council has not held any of its County Local Committees since the start of the pandemic.
It has been decided these will not return and will instead be replaced by county local forums.
The sessions will be run via MS Teams on the following days:
Arun - Monday November 8, 6-7pm
Horsham - Wednesday November 10, 6-7pm
Crawley - Thursday November 11, 6-7pm
Worthing - Monday November 15, 6.30-7.30pm
Adur - Thursday November 18, 6-7pm
Chichester - Wednesday November 24, 6-7pm
Mid Sussex - Wednesday December 1, 7-8pm
Each forum is designed to cover the entire district or borough area.
If you are unsure of which county local forum you need to attend, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk and search for ‘district and borough councils’ where you can type in your postcode to find out.
If you would like to attend your local session virtually or ask a question, you can email [email protected]
Anyone who would like to ask a question is requested to email at least two days before the planned session as having the questions in advance will help ensure questions can be answered fully in the meeting.
Anyone who isn’t able to attend the sessions but would still like to ask a question can email and officers will ensure a response is sent back to the requestor.