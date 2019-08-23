No-deal Brexit: 1,000 people in Chichester could be out of work

1,000 people in Chichester could be out of work in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a campaigns group 38 Degrees has claimed.

The claim is based on a report which reveals that a no-deal Brexit could cost up to 1,000 people their jobs in Chichester. Figures published by the UK Trade Policy Observatory are estimates of the size of the Brexit economic shock in each constituency equivalent to job losses.

Getty Images

The report suggests no-deal could cost 745,000 people in Britain their jobs.

A mobile billboard circulated in Chichester on Sunday August 25 with the message for local passers by to see. The group has said the billboard will be returning again this weekend.

Ellie Gellard campaigns director at 38 Degrees, which place the billboard, said: “A no-deal Brexit could see hundreds of thousands of people across the country lose their jobs, as barriers to trade hurt British industry. Whether we voted Leave or Remain, no one voted for this.”

"With the Prime Minister failing to rule out a damaging no-deal and with so much at stake, it's vital that MPs who could help stop this hear from their constituents.

“That’s why voters in Chichester, and across the country, are being invited to send a message to their MP: do everything in your power to stop a no-deal Brexit. We didn’t vote to ‘take back control’, for people in Chichester to be put out of work.”

The 38 Degrees campaign showcases what a no-deal Brexit could mean for voters in Chichester, and calls on them to contact Gillian Keegan MP to do everything they can to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal on the 31st October.

The risk to local jobs is just one focus of 38 Degrees’ nationwide campaign against a no-deal Brexit, which emphasises the real life impact it could have on the NHS, manufacturing industry, Britain’s farmers, public services and the wider economy.