Old Argos in Chichester to be homes despite noise concerns

The former Argos store in the city centre looks set to become housing despite noise fears.

Planning permission has been granted for Parkview Homes to turn the large building in South Street into nine homes.

Chichester District Council has approved the plan through delegated powers to make the homes by creating a third floor andcreating five duplex townhouses and four second floor apartments, along with various external alterations.

Since Argos moved out of the city centre to open in Sainsbury’s in Westhampnett Road last summer, the unit has remained empty.

Chichester City Council lodged an objection, saying noise to the residents from the Vestry nextdoor would be ‘unacceptable’, while Chichester BID are also against the loss of retail.

Jaspar Group. which owns both buildings, says the Vestry is breaching its planning conditions by staying open late.

A number of applications for different uses were lodged by Parkhomes for the site, including a ‘flexible use’ application to create a mix of leisure, retail and offices which was then withdrawn.