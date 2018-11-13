OurDay campaign to highlight how council improves lives of residents

The district council has said it will take part in a national campaign to highlight how it improves the quality of life of residents.

Chichester District Council (@ChichesterDC) will use Twitter to show the work it does on Tuesday November 20 as part of the Government Association's #OurDay campaign.

Councillor John Connor, cabinet member for environment services at CDC, said:"#OurDay is a chance for use to show residents the vital work we do every day in their communities.

"As a council we deliver over 80 services from emptying bins, to licensing taxis, to cleaning the streets to supporting vulnerable people.

"We have officers on call 24 hours a day ready to respond to emergencies. Our Chichester Careline Service operated 24 hours a day, every day of the year providing assistance to the most vulnerable members of out community, while our refuse workers are out from 6am collection waste and recycling."

Hundreds of councils across England and Wales are expected to take part in tweeting about their work and the services they provide throughout the day.

Councillor Connor added: “Residents come into contact with our work every day, often without realising it. This is a chance to engage with residents and make them aware of the vast range of services we provide.

“We want to encourage people to follow us @ChichesterDC to get an idea of what we deal with on an average day.”

#OurDay has been organised by the Local Government Association, which represents more than 370 councils in England and Wales, and the Knowledge Hub. The Local Government Authority is encouraging as many councillors and local authority staff as possible to take a couple of minutes out of their day to tell the world what they’re up to as part of a live 'tweetathon'.

A council spokesman has said frontline services will not be disrupted throughout the day and no money has been spent on the project, which is being provided by free software and staff goodwill.