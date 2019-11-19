Pagham planning dispute: Three more applications put forward

Residents have had their joy 'ripped away' following the latest submission of controversial plans to house agricultural workers in their road.

Earlier this year, residents in Pagham Road raised concerns about plans to house seasonal agricultural workers at Newlands Nursery which, if approved, would see 31 caravan units housing between 93 and 186 people working between February and November.

ks190324-4 Pagham Caravan Protest phot kate...Abi Hudlass Galley by the proposed site for the caravans.ks190324-4

Dispute over farm workers’ caravans in Pagham is ‘far from over’

The situation has been described as ‘disastrous’.

Plans were later withdrawn by the applicant but one resident has been proved right when she said the dispute was 'far from over'.

Pagham planning dispute: 'They won't give up - but neither will we', residents say

The plan has now been divided into three applications. The first is for 20 caravans in spring P/108/19/CLP, then 31 in summer P/109/19/CLP and then back down to 25 in autumn P/110/19/CLP.

Abi Hudlass-Galley has been at the helm of the group of residents opposed to the plans and said she is worried by the latest wave of applications.

Residents say caravan plot plan is ‘disastrous’

"We will be fighting them. This is exactly the same and it still doesn't allow for the amount of traffic — it's a real problem," she said.

"They just pursue and pursue and pursue until the people are just too tired to fight it. And just when I thought we were getting our equilibrium back. We were just seeing a little bit of joy back in our lives but then they have ripped it away.

"The parish council has been very supportive but the next task is going to be very big — getting this finished once and for all."

Plans to house agricultural workers at Pagham nursery

Other aspects of the applications remain the same including the site entrance which is the same across the three seasons.

The nursery is part of the Roundstone Group, which employs 350 seasonal workers across the South Coast.

The nursery has been approached for comment.