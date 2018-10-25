Paying in plastic bottles for parking in West Sussex not ruled out

Plans to allow people to hand over plastic bottles to pay to use car parks have not been ruled out by West Sussex County Council.

The scheme has already proved a success in Leeds, where hundreds of plastic bottles have been collected throughout October.

Operator CitiPark said the bottles would be ‘recycled into usable items such as shirts, toys and even chairs’.

When asked if the county council had any plans to copy the scheme, a spokesman said: “At this moment in time we have no plans for a similar scheme.

“Along with our district and borough partners, we’re watching what is currently taking place in Leeds and around the country and would not rule these kinds of initiatives out in future.”