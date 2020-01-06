Penthouse apartments planned above Chichester Job Centre

Penthouse apartments could be built above Chichester’s Job Centre.

Developers already have permission to convert empty office space on the first and second floors of 5-6 Southgate into 26 residential flats under permitted development rights.

Proposals for 5-6 Southgate, Chichester

Now permission is being sought to build five penthouse apartments on the roof of the building.

An application has been submitted to Chichester District Council, which would also see the demolition of the plant on the rooftop and changes to the building’s exterior.

The height of the penthouse level would not exceed that of the existing rooftop plant and whilst the plant is flush with the facade the proposed apartments would be set back to reduce the visual impact from street level and provide generous terraces.

According to the applicant the existing building has a ‘bland appearance’ due to the monotony of the horizontal cladding treatments and poor condition of the windows, concrete and roof features.

Chichester Job Centre (photo from Google Maps Street View)

The application describes the driver for the scheme is to create a well-proportioned building that better relates to its key city centre gateway location and is conceived as a ‘contemporary interpretation of the contextual language of South Street’.

It adds: “The overall effect is a dynamic building that emphasises the entrance to Chichester city centre for visitors arriving on foot or by car.”

While the building is in Chichester’s conservation area, the developer suggests the immediate area has been negatively affected by both road building and unsuitable development - leading to the erosion of the grain and character of the historic streetscape.

The application explains: “Whilst Southgate House has architectural merit, it is a product of a part of Chichester which has been very poorly served by the planning decisions made here during the 20th century. The argument could therefore be made that the principal of remodelling Southgate House should be set against this low baseline, rather than against what would once have been a coherent and aesthetically satisfying part of the city.”

Proposals for 5-6 Southgate, Chichester

The total development would have 12 parking spaces and 18 cycle parking spaces.

To comment on the application visit www.chichester.gov.uk/planning using code 19/03021/FUL.