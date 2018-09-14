Petition launched to stop cuts to housing and support for young people in West Sussex

A petition launched to stop cuts to housing and support services for vulnerable young people in West Sussex has already been signed by more than 1,000 people.

The Tory-led West Sussex County Council is considering ending housing support contracts to a number of different organisations from April 2019 as it looks to plug a massive budget gap.

The YMCA DownsLink Group (YMCA DLG), which provides supported housing services to homeless young people in Worthing, Crawley, Horsham and Burgess Hill, is one of the charities that would lose out.

The organisation warned that if the council ended all financial support it would lead to the closure of 206 homes for vulnerable young people in West Sussex.

It has now launched a petition calling on the county council to stop the cuts, and it has been signed by more than 1,000 people so far.

Meanwhile a demonstration is being planned outside Chichester’s County Hall before proposals are due to be scrutinised by the Health and Adult Social Care Committee on Thursday September 27.

The YMCA DLG has produced a short film highlighting the impact these cuts would have on young lives.

It tells the stories of Emily, Kyle, Jo and Liam - residents at YMCA DLG housing projects in West Sussex.

They talk about the difficult circumstances that led them to the projects, how they have benefited their lives and what would have happened if they couldn’t access these services.