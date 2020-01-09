Plan for Chichester shop to sell coffee

A Chichester shop could begin selling coffee if a planning application is approved.

The application (19/03119/PA3C) was submitted in December and, if successful, could see a shop on South Street change its use from retail to retail with a coffee shop.

It states the proposed opening hours will be 'in line with other premises' in the vicinity and would 'not give rise to noise concerns'.

Waste storage will remain unchanged, it added.

Part of the plans read: "The change of use to A3 (restaurant and café) does not involce the installation of extraction fans on the basis that it is intended to be used as a café/ coffee bar with only minimal hot food offerings.

"The change of use is not like to give rise to nuisance in terms of odour."

Now vacant, the site used to be home to fashion accessory business Palermo, and is situated next to Timpson.

