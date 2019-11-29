Planning applications fir the Chichester district submitted to the council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 18 and 27.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning

Birdham

BI/19/02768/DOM: Bramble End, Alandale Road. Extension and new roof.

BI/19/02878/DOM: 2 The Saltings. Extension and alterations to existing house and erection of new car port.

Chichester

CC/19/02770/TPA: 75 Worcester Road. Crown lift by up to 3m all round (above ground level), reduce south sector by up to 3m and crown thin by approx. 10% on 1 no. Oak tree within Area, A2 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

CC/19/02755/FUL: 1 Old Market Avenue. Replacement windows to 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors.

CC/19/02824/ELD: Bartholomews Specialist Distribution, Bognor Road. Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use or Development to establish the commencement of planning permission CC/15/02344/FUL (as amended by Non-Material Amendments 19/00954/NMA and 19/02132/NMA) for the construction of 24 flats and 33 houses with associated car parking, landscaping, cycle and bin storage after demolition of storage buildings but retaining office accommodation.

CC/19/02837/TPA: 12 Tudor Close. Crown reduce by 2m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (T5, quoted as T1), subject to CC/89/00264/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/02643/FUL: Woodlands, Drift Lane, Chidham. Replacement dwelling and associated landscaping.

CH/19/02758/FUL: Hambrook Holiday Park, Broad Road, Hambrook. Refurbishment, extension and rationalisation of existing layout of Hambrook Holiday Park including demolition of existing clubhouse and storage buildings. Construction of new access roads, laying out of redistributed existing/consented mobile home pitches, creation of green amenity spaces, landscaping together with parking and refuse storage.

CH/19/02880/FUL: Plot A, Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Proposed use of land as a travellers caravan site consisting of 2 no. pitches for 1 no. mobile homes, 1 no. touring caravan, boundary treatment and car parking. Retention of existing shed and stables.

CH/19/02884/DOM: Furness, Broad Road, Hambrook. Erection of two storey rear extension.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/05343/HOUS: Hampden House, Fernden Lane. A single-storey side extension.

Funtington

SDNP/19/05320/HOUS: 17 Haresfoot Close. First floor side/rear extension and conversion of loft including addition of rear dormer and associated works.

SDNP/19/05518/TCA: West Ashling Mill, Down Street, West Ashling. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m, reduce north sector by 2m and west and east sectors by 4m on 1 no. Willow tree (T1), reduce height, east and west sectors by 4m on 2 no. Willow trees (T2 and T3), reduce height, west and south sectors by 4m on 1 no. Willow tree (T4), crown reduce by 4m (all round) on 3 no. Willow trees (T5, T7 and T8) and crown reduce by 3m (all round) on 1 no. Willow tree (T6).

Lavant

SDNP/19/05399/TCA: The Old Granary, Pook Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress hedge line, (T1).

Linchmere

SDNP/19/05107/FUL: Land at Farm Between Forest Mead and Stonefield. Demolition of 2 no. existing outbuildings and the erection 2 no. self-contained holiday lets with associated parking and gardens and ancillary store.

Loxwood

LX/19/02309/FUL: Onslow Arms, High Street. Internal refurbishment and alterations, including conversion of existing beer cellar to dining area (with new internal access) and walk-in chiller; addition of new cellar wing and draught lobby on east side, insertion of one new window on north elevation, alterations to front porch on south elevation and creation of new external patio area in front of south elevation. Removal of existing storage shed and cold store.

LX/19/02310/LBC: Onslow Arms, High Street. Internal refurbishment and alterations, including conversion of existing beer cellar to dining area (with new internal access) and walk-in chiller; addition of new cellar wing and draught lobby on east side, insertion of one new window on north elevation, alterations to front porch on south elevation and creation of new external patio area in front of south elevation. Removal of existing storage shed and cold store.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/05472/HOUS: 16 Guillards Oak. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations

SDNP/19/05495/TPO: 2 Elmleigh. Fell 5 no. Conifers (T1-T5) and 1 no. Willow (T6) all within Area, A1 subject to MI/58/00667/TPO.

North Mundham

NM/19/02883/DOM: Old School House, South Mundham. Erection of two storey rear extension.

Oving

O/19/02618/TCA: Briarcroft, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Crataegus tree (T1) and on 1 no. Ilex tree (T2).

Petworth

SDNP/19/05497/HOUS: Quarry Hill, Grove Lane. Rendering existing face brickwork elevations with cement and sand render, painted farol & ball skimming stone.

SDNP/19/05238/LIS: Teelings, 3 Market Square. Redecoration of building externally.

Rogate

SDNP/19/05517/TPO: Bramble Cottage, Fyning Lane. Removal of 6 no. branches on eastern sector up to 8m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1) within group, G1 subject to RG/06/00006/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02835/DOM: 14 Chalk Lane. Demolition of conservatory and erection of two storey side and rear extensions.

Southbourne

SB/19/02879/DOM: 28 Sadlers Walk, Hermitage. Single storey rear extension.

Stoughton

SDNP/19/05325/HOUS: 2 Mitchmere, Wildham Lane. To move existing oil storage tank from front of property to rear garden.

Westbourne

WE/19/02847/DOM: Hove To Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Bay window extension to the south west elevation and a covered porch to the south east elevation.

West Itchenor

WI/19/02679/ELD: Lansdale Marine, 3 - 4 Marine Works, The Street, Itchenor. Use of shop as two bedroom residential unit.