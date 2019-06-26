Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 17 and 26.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning applications

Bepton

SDNP/19/02820/HOUS: Woodlands Cottage, Severals Road. Proposed garden store, including a log store with cat-slide roof.

Birdham

BI/19/01408/FUL: Harbour House, 22 Greenacres. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of a new dwelling, detached garage with annex accommodation, swimming pool, boat house and workshop.

BI/19/01429/FUL: Boat Compound, Birdham Pool, The Causeway. Replacement of 3. no workshops and 1 no. wood store with 4. no workshops.

Bosham

BO/19/01493/DOM: Seaview, High Street. Replacement of internal timber wall lining in kitchen, strengthening of west wall of existing chimney breast, lift and replace ground floor floor boards and strengthening of first floor construction.

BO/19/01494/LBC: Seaview, High Street. Replacement of internal timber wall lining in kitchen, strengthening of west wall of existing chimney breast, lift and replace ground floor floor boards and strengthening of first floor construction.

Boxgrove

BX/19/01215/DOM: Old Flint, The Street. New detached two bay garage. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission 18/02502/DOM. Change the depth of the building.

SDNP/19/02568/APNB: Home Farm Dairy, Hat Hill Road, Goodwood. Prior notification of agricultural development - proposed dirty water lagoon and associated pipework.

Bury

SDNP/19/02699/HOUS: Ferry Cottage, Church Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension and installation of 1 no. window to east elevation of existing Summer House.

SDNP/19/02700/LIS: Ferry Cottage, Church Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension and installation of 1 no. window to east elevation of existing Summer House.

Chichester

CC/19/01118/DOM: 16 South Bank. Convert front garden to hard standing parking area including new step.

CC/19/01502/FUL: Golden Cross House, Flat 1 3, Little London. Change of use of existing studio flat (use class C3) to office (use class B1a).

CC/19/01503/FUL: Shiloh, Clay Lane. 1 no. dwelling house with associated drive, turning and parking.

CC/19/01508/FUL: Centurion Mental Health Centre, Graylingwell Drive. Installation of portable building.

CC/19/01557/FUL: Land Adjacent To Sainsburys And A27 Roundabout, Portfield Way. Erection of single storey coffee shop unit with associated drive thru facility and car parking, landscaping, reconfiguration of existing car parking and associated works - Variation of Condition 2 to retain as much of the existing car park kerbing as possible.

CC/19/01580/DOM: 3 Maplehurst Road. Replace conservatory with single storey rear extension and first floor extension over garage with terrace over rear extension.

CC/19/01584/PA1A: 4 Bridge Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.0m (b) maximum height - 3.9m (c) height of eaves - 2.7m.

CC/19/01600/TCA: County Hall, The Grange, Tower Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/01394/DOM: Brambles, Broad Road, Hambrook. Demolition of car port and replace with an attached garage. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation with velux windows and a front dormer. Replace roof covering with slate. Replacement windows to include minor changes to fenestration pattern. Existing brickwork to be rendered. Variation of condition 3 from planning permission 18/00090/DOM . Replace slate roofing with plain clay tiles.

CH/19/01523/TPA: 3 Brook Meadows, Hambrook. Fell 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T1) and 2 no. Oak trees (T2 and T3). All trees within Area, A1 subject to CH/19/00068/TPO.

CH/19/01581/DOM: Wealdon House, Yeomans Field, Hambrook. Proposed two-storey side extension.

Donnington

D/19/01516/PA3R: Southend Farm, Selsey Road. Notification for Prior Approval for a Proposed Change of Use of agricultural building to a flexible use.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/01473/FUL: Southbrook, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement dwelling house (Variation of condition 2 of permission EWB/14/00757/FUL - design alterations).

EWB/19/01582/FUL: Five Paddock Farm, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Use of land as a single pitch travelling showpersons site.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/02717/HOUS: Park View Cottage, 2 Church Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement single storey rear extension with 1 no. roof lantern. Change of use of garage to habitable accommodation. Extension of garage in line with new extension with hip to gable end replacement. Alterations to fenestration including proposed front door in place of existing garage door with flat roof porch over.

SDNP/19/02789/TPO: 47 Nappers Wood. Crown reduction by up to 4m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to FH/03/00491/TPO.

Funtington

FU/19/01583/PA3Q: Land To North Of Magnolia, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Change of use from agricultural building to C3 residential dwelling and associated works.

SDNP/19/02662/HOUS: Maple Lodge, Common Road. New build timber frame garage.

Kirdford

KD/19/01541/DOM: Copse Cottage Farm, Scratching Lane. Erection of two storey side extension.

KD/19/01573/PNO: Howick Farm, Scratching Lane. Application for prior notication for the construction of new access track/lane for modern tractors and machinery.

Lavant

SDNP/19/02667/HOUS: 25 Gaston Way. Demolish existing conservatory. Proposed rear extension and other internal and external alterations. Change of loft space to habitable accommodation including 1 no. dormer window and other associated works.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/02881/LIS: 2 Gibbs Cottages, Surrey Road, Lickfold. Strip and re-tile existing pitched roofs.

Loxwood

LX/19/01597/DOM: Brew Cottage, Brewhurst Lane. Proposed single storey rear/side exension and alterations.

LX/19/01632/PNO: Loxwood Meadow, Roundstreet Common. Replacement barn.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/02708/LIS: Blackdown House, Fernden Lane. Installation of door from kitchen to garden on the North Elevation.

Milland

SDNP/19/02734/HOUS: Wardley Cottage, Wardley Lane. Erection of 1 no. detached garage and 2 no. detached loose box building/stables.

SDNP/19/02735/LIS: Wardley Cottage, Wardley Lane. Erection of 1 no. detached garage and 1 no. detached loose box building/stables.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/02277/LIS: Sweetlands, London Road. Refurbish existing roof surfaces, including a new waterproof membrane, new battens and reinstatement of existing tiles (hand made) and lead flashings. Re-align existing guttering where required.

North Mundham

NM/19/01623/TCA: Granary House, Saltham Lane, Runcton. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Leyland Cypress Trees (T1-T4), 2 no. Corkscrew Willow trees (T5 and T6) and 1 no. Monterey Cypress Tree (T7).

Oving

O/19/01328/REM: Land At Longacres Way, Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Reserved matters aplication for permission O/11/05283/OUT (access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) - for proposed community /sports changing building.

Petworth

SDNP/19/02648/LIS: Westbury, High Street. Replacement of existing windows.

SDNP/19/02867/TCA: Easter Cottage, 308B North Street. Notification of intention fell 1 no. Magnolia tree.

SDNP/19/02748/FUL: Woodlea, Northmead. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of 5 no. dwellings comprising 4 no. 3 bed semi-detached units and 1 no 4 bed detached unit.

SDNP/19/02381/HOUS: 10 Fairfield Rise. Construction of a two storey extension to South elevation with 1no. dormer window to West elevation and single storey extension to East elevation.

SDNP/19/02132/HOUS: The Old Tanneries, Byworth Road, Byworth. Retrospective application for levelling of sloping area of walled amenity grass, increasing the height of retaining wall and creation of formal flower and herb beds.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/01537/FUL: Micklem Scout And Guide Hut, Foxbridge Lane, Ifold. Single storey side extension to existing Scout Hut.

PS/19/01575/PNO: Willow Tree Farm (Land South Of Costrong Farm), Plaistow Road, Kirdford. Application for prior notication for the construction a steel portal frame building.

PS/19/01602/PA3Q: Rumbolds Farm, The Street, Plaistow. Notification for Prior Approval for a Proposed Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 3 no. Dwellinghouses (Class C3), and for Associated Operational Development.

Rogate

SDNP/19/02713/HOUS: Fair Oak Cottage, Nyewood Road. Installation of 1 no. window to front elevation.

SDNP/19/02635/HOUS: Field Way, Border Close, Hill Brow. Single storey rear extension as allowed under permitted development rights and 2 storey side extension.

SDNP/19/02733/LDE: Field Way, Border Close, Hill Brow. Existing lawful development certificate for fenestration/elevation and roof changes already carried out to a residential dwelling and garage allowed under permitted development rights.

SDNP/19/02040/HOUS: Beech Lodge, Bull Hill. Replacement outbuilding.

Selsey

SY/19/01244/FUL: Land South Of Ellis Square. Change of use of Class B1 office building to private gym and heath club with (Class D2 Leisure & Recreation use) - associated access, car parking and landscaping.

SY/19/01476/FUL: 48 And 48A Manor Road. Replace existing properties with 4 no. new dwellings.

SY/19/01564/FUL: 57 Crablands. Demolition of existing fire damaged detached dwelling and construction of 1 no. single storey detached dwelling.

SY/19/01570/DOM: Ourden, 2 Arnell Avenue. Demolishment of existing rear extension, replaced with new single storey rear extension and roof extension. Various additions and alterations including 1 no. dormer, changes to fenestration and render finish to elevations.

Sidlesham

SI/19/01545/FUL: Red Barn, Selsey Road. Erection of new build dwelling as alternative to planning permission SI/17/02510/FUL for Change of use of building from Class B8 (Storage) to Class C3 (Dwellinghouse) along with associated external changes to building.

SI/19/01591/PNO: Marsh Farm, Church Lane. Proposed new general purpose agricultural building for storing straw, farm machinery and equipment.

SI/19/01601/PA3Q: Chalk Lane Nursery, Chalk Lane. Class Q(b) Application for Prior Approval - Change of Use of Agricultural Building from Agriculture to 1 no. Dwelling (C3 Use Class).

Singleton

SDNP/19/02750/HOUS: The Old Granary, East Dean Lane, Charlton. Demolish existing conservatory are replace with two storey rear extension with associated roof works. Installation of Photovoltaic Solar Panels.

SDNP/19/02341/LIS: Cowper Lodge, A286 Cobblers Row To Middlefield. Removal of partition wall in kitchen and realignment of partition walls. Roof works including realignment of chimney with various internal and external additions and alterations.

Southbourne

SB/19/01223/FUL: Thornham Point, Thornham Lane. Replacement of shed to create a new storage facility which will continue to serve the immediate agricultural land.

SB/19/01504/DOM: 19 Bramley Gardens. Erection of proposed single storey side extension, rear conservatory and new pedestrian access through garden wall.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/02511/FUL: Bridgelands Farm, Ingrams Green Lane, Ingrams Green. Proposed change of use to workshop for use as commercial premises for a domestic joinery and furniture making business.

SDNP/19/02938/HOUS: Bridgefoot, Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham. Alterations and additions to fenestration including the replacement of existing kitchen window with a door and the widening of existing kitchen doors.

SDNP/19/02939/LIS: Bridgefoot, Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham. Alterations and additions to fenestration including the replacement of existing kitchen window with a door and the widening of existing kitchen doors.

Westbourne

WE/19/01552/PA1A: 32 Ellesmere Orchard. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.6m (b) maximum height - 3.14m (c) height of eaves - 2.84m.

West Itchenor

WI/19/01496/FUL: Northshore Yacht Limited, The Street. Use of part of land with permission for storage of boats under planning permission WI/07/00180/FUL for the storage of moulds not currently being used in production, mould frames, boat frames, cradles and trolleys.

WI/19/01530/DOM: Harbour View, Itchenor Road. Erection of two storey side and rear extension to existing property. Erection of garage with sail storage over. Relocation of swimming pool to rear of property. Removal of sundry existing outbuildings and UPVC pool house. Reopening of original highway access to rear of garage. Various alterations and additions.

WI/19/01567/DOM: Hallowtide Cottage, Itchenor Road. Various extensions, new fenestration and new cladding. Variation of conditon 2 from planning permission 18/00084/DOM. Drawings numbers to be updated to Rev A to reflect minor on site amendments. Drawing Numbers 2, 8, 9, 10,11,12,13,14 to become 2A, 8A, 9A, 10A,11A,12A,13A,14A.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/01547/DOM: Goose Cottage, Durbans Road. Removal of temporary tent garage and erection of timber clad garage.

West Wittering

WW/19/00718/FUL: Land North Of White Barn, Elms Lane. Hardstanding to be placed at entranceway to field made out of crushed concrete and road planings.