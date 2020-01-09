Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 30 and January 8.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning applications

Appledram

AP/19/03120/PA3Q :Crouchers Farm, Birdham Road Notification for Prior Approval for a proposed change of use from agricultural buildings to 2no. dwellings with associated works including doors, windows, recladding of walls and roof.

Birdham

BI/19/03050/FUL: Wheelhouse, 16 Greenacres Birdham

Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling, garage and construction 1 no. dwelling, garage and swimming pool.

Bosham

BO/19/03075/DOM:Tidewaters, Windmill Field. Alterations to the existing boathouse to create ancillary annex accommodation, including no.1 canopy porch and alterations to fenestration.

BO/19/03087/DOM:1 Elm Terrace, Green Lane. Rear and side extension.

Boxgrove

BX/19/02762/DOM: 1, Priors Acre. Proposed ground floor front porch extension and first floor rear dormer.

Chichester

CC/19/02360/FU: 130, Oving Road. Demolition of 1 no. existing house and construction of 5 no. dwellings.

CC/19/02927/ADV: Co-Operative Funeral Directors, Kingsham Avenue. Replacement signage comprising an externally illuminated fascia sign and internally illuminated hanging sign

CC/19/02940/DOM: 14, Cambrai Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension.

CC/19/02963/DOM: 47, Grove Road Chichester. Single Storey Rear Extension & Loft Conversion

CC/19/02975/FUL: The Mainline Rooms, 35 Whyke Road. Change of use from 19 no. Student Accommodation units set in 4 Units (Sui-Generis) to 4 No. Individual Flat Units A - D including provision for cycles and bin storage.

CC/19/03009/TCA5: Cawley Road.

Notification of intention to fell 1no. Beech tree.

CC/19/03008/FUL: 23, Lavant Road. Erection of 5 no. flats and parking, landscaping and associated works.

CC/19/03021/FUL: 5-6 Southgate. Demolition of roof top plant and the construction of 5 no. penthouse apartments. Alterations to exterior elevations.

CC/19/03055/TPA: Land North Of 20, Otway Road. Reduce back to previous pruning points (regrowth) on south sector on 1no. Silver Maple tree and 1no. Indian Bean tree and reduce width by up to 2m on South sector on 2no. Silver Birch trees within group, G1 subject to CC/06/00025/TPO

CC/19/03063/DOM: 5, Hilary Road Single storey rear extension.

CC/19/03077/FUL: 22A, Lavant Road.

Demolition of existing dwelling. Erection of 2 no. 4 bedroom semi detached houses, 1 no. 4 bedroom detached chalet bungalow, access, landscaping and associated works.

CC/19/03084/DOM: 37, Whyke Lane. Erection of single storey side extensions.

CC/19/03091/TPA16: Lime Close. Fell 1 no. Lime tree (marked on plan as 1,TPO’D as T12) subject to CC/59/00148/TPO.

CC/19/03094/DOM:17, Adelaide Road. Proposed Garden Room for the sole use of the existing dwelling.

CC/19/03119/PA3C: 7, South Street. Change of use from A1 to flexible A1/A3.

CC/19/03095/TPA: 8, Brandy Hole Lane. Crown reduce by 20%, crown raise up to 3.5m (above ground level) and deadwood on 1no. Oak tree (T9). Reduce height by upto 4m on 3no. Conifer trees (T10 -T12). Crown reduce by 33% and deadwood 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T13). Crown reduce by 25% on 1no. Douglas Fir tree (T15). All 6no. trees subject to CC/89/00264/TPO.

CC/19/03096/DOM: 27, Little Breach. Moving front door by 300mm, Infilling lower part of front window, Installing roof light and internal alterations.

CC/19/03098/TPA: 16, Longley Road. Reduce height by 2m and widths by 1.2m on 1 no Ash tree (T1) within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO

CC/19/03100/DOM: 47, Spitalfield Lane. First floor rear extension and internal alterations.

CC/19/03105/LBC: 2, The Courtyard St Martins Square. Alterations to internal layout and new front door.

CC/19/03114/DOM: 119, Maplehurst Road.

Demolition of existing porch and erection of a single storey front and rear extension including 3 no. skylights. Extension of existing garden wall and fence and erection of double timber gates. Demolition of existing garden wall. (Resubmission of planning application 18/02722/DOM).

CC/19/03122/REM: Land West Of Centurion Way And West Of Old Broyle Road. All outstanding Reserved Matters for the erection of 141 dwellings with associated parking, landscaping, informal open space and associated work on Phase 3, Parcel C, pursuant to permission 14/04301/OUT (scheme 2).

CC/19/03131/DOM: 15, Green Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension.

CC/19/03146/REM: Land On The West Side Of Broyle Road. All outstanding Reserved Matters for the erection of 154 residential dwellings with associated parking, landscaping, informal open space and associated works on Phase 3, Parcel E, pursuant to permission 14/04301/OUT.

CC/19/03165/FUL: 154, Broyle Road Chichester. 2 no. new dwellings with associated works, 2 no. garden room/offices (alterations to planning permission CC/19/02020/FUL).

CC/19/03170/DOM: 15, Ettrick Road. Rear single storey extension.

CC/19/03176/PLD: 159, Charles Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension.

CC/19/03180/FUL: Chichester Cathedral Church Of The Holy Trinity, West Street. Temporary planning approval (5 years) for the erection of 1 no. sculpture.

CC/19/03181/LBC: Chichester Cathedral Church Of The Holy Trinity, West Street. Temporary planning approval (5 years) for the erection of 1 no. sculpture.

CC/19/03182/FUL: 50, Bognor Road. Change of use from 3 bedroom detached domestic dwelling to Health Clinic with single storey rear extension and additional parking to the rear.

CC/19/03190/PLD: 5, Pound Farm Road. Replacement of existing rear veranda extension with single storey rear porch and WC extension and open fronted glazed veranda.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/02995/DOM: 42A,Maybush Drive. Change of use of existing roof space to create 1 no. habitable room.

CH/19/03015/FUL: Cut Mill House, Cut Mill. Change of use and associated alterations to vacant domestic boathouse for use as tourist accommodation.

CH/19/03197/DOM:St Martins, 4 The Avenue Hambrook. Replacement of prefabricated garage with 2 storey brick pitched roof extension.

Donnington

D/19/03188/DOM: 16, Graydon Avenue.

Single storey rear extension.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/03125/DOM: Tamarisk, West Bracklesham Drive.

Extension of balcony.

EWB/19/03143/FUL: Leigh Court, East Bracklesham Drive. New cladding to existing brickworks facades including cladding to reveals, replacement of fascias, soffits, bargeboards, rainwater goods. Rendering of existing piers.

EWB/19/03151/FUL: The Elms, Bracklesham Lane. Demolition of existing buildings. Construction of a mixed use development compromising of 1 no. 4 bedroom detached house, 2 no. 3 bedroom semi-detached houses, 2 no. A1 (retail) units with 1 no. 2 bedroom flat above, new access, landscaping and ancillary works. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission 18/03146/FUL for the addition of velux to landing area and amend window shape/size to Plot 2.

Kirdford

KD/19/03133/TPA: Wren Cottage, Village Road. Crown reduce back to previous pruning points (see 09/03853/TPA) on 1 no. Oak tree (T3) subject to KD/89/00586/TPO.

Lavant

LV/19/03196/FUL: Land North Of 91 Hunters Race.

New access to the highway.

SDNP/19/06105/LIS: North Cottage, Raughmere Drive. Enlargement Of Existing Garage Door Opening Including A New Garage Door. New Photovoltaic Panels To Be Installed On Existing Garage Roof.

Loxwood

LX/19/03016/FUL: Trenchmore Farm, Drungewick Lane. Proposed addition of cladding and cart shed doors to create a fully enclosed secure barn.

LX/19/03089/TPA: Land Adjacent To 15 Pond Close. Fell 1 no. Acacia tree (marked on plan as 10001 in boxed red area) within Area, A2 subject to LX/65/00645/TPO

LX/19/03124/DOM: Little Farm Mobile Home, Pond Copse Lane. Conversion of part of stable block to be used as ancillary accommodation to the property, Little Farm.

North Mundham

NM/19/02708/FUL: Chichester Haulage Services Unit 8, Vinnetrow Business Centre,Vinnetrow Road.

Retrospective acoustic fencing along the northern boundary of the yard area of Unit 8.

NM/19/02792/FUL:Ten Acre, Fisher Lane. Erection of open fronted barn with concrete apron and extension of existing track.

NM/19/03099/DOM: Blue Cedar, Brookside Close, Runcton. Wraparound side and rear single storey extension, replace flat roof with pitch roof on existing side extension, replace wall cladding and windows and doors.

Oving

O/19/03086/DOM: Longport Cottage, Colworth Lane.

Conversion of existing garage outbuilding to provide self contained dwelling.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/02903/FUL: Plot 1B Land At Sparrwood Farm Shillinglee Road, Plaistow.

Erection of stable barn and (25m x 50m) manege including fencing, solar photovoltaic panels and muck heap.

PS/19/03076/LBC: Spiders Webb, Dunsfold Road. Reinstatement of door and opening and external alterations including construction of timber steps and dwarf wall.

PS/19/03148/DOM: Keepers Cottage, Oak Lane Shillinglee. Proposed demolition of three outbuildings and construction of a single storey annex and new carport.

Southbourne

SB/19/02970/FUL: 1-5 First Avenue, Southbourne Emsworth Hampshire.

Proposed erection of 5 no. three bedroom dwellings with associated parking, bin and cycle stores - (Variation of Condition 3 of planning permission SB/16/00407/FUL - change from render finish to hardie board cladding (colour light mist) on external finishes at first floor level).

SB/19/03132/DOM: 27, Gordon Road. Erection of single storey rear extension, canopy porch and cladding of gable

SB/19/03171/TPA: The Sanderling, Gordon Road. Crown reduce by 2m and crown lift by 3m (from ground level) on 1no. Ash tree (quoted on plan as T1) and crown reduce by 2m on 1no. Sycamore tree (quoted on plan as T2), T5 and T4, subject to SB/97/00906/TPO

SB/19/03187/DOM: 2 Seaview Cottages, Prinsted Lane. Proposed demolition of existing single storey side extension and proposed 2 storey extension located away from rear boundary

SB/19/03195/DOM: Tradewinds, 38, Breach Avenue. Single storey front extension to bungalow with car port.

SB/20/00001/DOM: 4, Northcote Gardens Southbourne. Proposed single storey front extension.

Sidlesham

SI/19/03085/FUL: Chalk Meadow, Chalk Lane. Agricultural workers dwelling (Removal of condition 4 or permission 01/01360/FUL - agricultural occupancy restriction).

SI/19/03123/DOM: Longreach, 14A Chalk Lane. Erection of double garage and store.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/19/03205/ADJ: Waverley Borough Council, The Burys, Godalming.

Ref: WA/2019/1850

Location: Chasemoor, Portsmouth Road, Hindhead

Proposal: Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 1 of WA/2017/1044 (approved plans) to allow to size, layout and elevations.

Selsey

SY/19/02923/DOM:

Cornerway, 73 Hillfield Road. First floor side extension with 2 no. dormers.

SY/19/03011/FUL: 97, High Street. Change of use to A3 restaurant with 2 no. first floor residential accommodations together with associated internal alterations and a rear extension to accommodate lavatories.

SY/19/03081/DOM: High House, 67 West Street.Two storey side extension.

Tangmere

TG/19/02896/DOM: Willowdene, 1 Tangmere Road. Conversion and extension of existing detached garage as annex (ancillary accommodation to the main dwelling)

TG/19/02941/DOM: Spinney Cottage, Tangmere Road. Installation of a wooden gate into existing chain-link fence to rear boundary.

TG/19/03136/TPA: Gate House, Chestnut Walk. Fell 2 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T2 and T5), subject to TG/78/01012/TPO.

West Itchenor

WI/19/03088/TCA: Church Farm, Itchenor Road.

Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous pollard points) on 4 no. Norway Maple tree (marked on plan as T1, T2, T3 and T4).

WI/19/03154/DOM: Pucks Acre, Itchenor Road. Demolition of single storey front extension. Construction of replacement single storey front extension.

WI/19/03186/DOM: Vivenda, The Street Itchenor.

Single storey garden room with pitched roof finished in materials to match approved dwelling.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/03107/FUL: Land To The Rear (east) Of Muttons Cottage Fittleworth Road. Change use of existing agricultural building to 2 no. 2 bedroom self-contained holiday let units and associated works.

West Wittering

WW/19/03115/TCA: Hattons, Elms Lane.

Notification of intention to crown reduce (back to previous wound points) on 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

Easebourne

SDNP/19/06164/PPA; Cowdray Park, A272 Easebourne St to Heath End Lane. The redevelopment of land at Lodge Wood and High Field Copse, shall be referred to as ‘the development’.

SDNP/19/05825/HOUS: Parkside , Vanzell Road. Erection of 1 no. outbuilding following demolition of existing outbuilding.

West Lavington

SDNP/19/06087/FUL: Pendean Sand Quarry, Oaklands Lane. Siting of additional welfare unit.

Bury

SDNP/19/05930/HOUS: Jessamine Cottage, Church Lane. Single storey rear extension and associated works.

SDNP/19/05931/LIS: Jessamine Cottage, Church Lane. Single storey rear extension and associated works.

SDNP/19/06082/HOUS: Cookes Lodge, West Burton Road. Amendments to proposals for alterations and extensions previously approved under SDNP/19/01539/LIS and SDNP/19/01400/HOUS.

SDNP/19/06083/LIS: Cookes Lodge, West Burton Road. Amendments to proposals for alterations and extensions previously approved under SDNP/19/01539/LIS and SDNP/19/01400/HOUS.

Duncton

SDNP/19/06042/LDP: South Corner , High Street. New access drive and alterations to garage area.

SDNP/19/05979/HOUS: Laudacre , Beechwood Lane. Replacement western extension with two storeys. Replacement double garage.

Ebernoe

SDNP/19/05959/CND: Sparkes Farm , Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Demolition of various extensions to the rear and east sides of the house and replacement with new extensions - resubmission of SDNP/15/02367/HOUS - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/16/02083/HOUS - to allow amendments to various elements of scheme to improve overall appearance and substitute approved plans with those attached to this application.

Funtington

SDNP/19/06096/TCA: Red House, Southbrook Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m, remove lowest branch arising at 3.5m to South East sector, reduce limb to South arising at 4m back to 2m out from and prune crown to allow 1.5-2m clearance on 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

Harting

Tye Oak Farm, East Harting Hollow Road. Partial demolition of redundant farm buildings and conversion of the remaining redundant farm buildings into 1 no. dwelling with ancillary accommodation, garage and store together with associated alterations and enclosed garden amenity area - Variation of Conditions 3 and 4 of planning permission SDNP/17/01720/FUL - To enable works of approved demolition to commence without having to discharge the pre-commencement planning conditions and to resolve the conflict with Condition 6.

SDNP/19/06048/CND: Tye Oak Farm, East Harting Hollow Road. Partial demolition of redundant farm buildings and conversion of the remaining redundant farm buildings into 1 no. dwelling with ancillary accommodation, garage and store together with associated alterations and enclosed garden amenity area - Variation of Conditions 3 and 4 of planning consent SDNP/17/02124/LIS - To enable works of approved demolition to commence without having to discharge the pre-commencement planning conditions and to resolve the conflict with Condition 6 of planning permission SDNP/17/01720/FUL.

Heyshott

SDNP/19/05996/LDP: Berrywood, Heyshott Street. Single storey extension projecting from the rear elevation.

Petworth

SDNP/19/05806/FUL: Co-Operative , Market Square. Replacement air-conditioning and plant. Erection of new handrail and external steps to existing steel plant platform, access ladder and hoist from alleyway to the west of the site, making good two existing openings to the plant area.

SDNP/19/05807/LIS: Co-Operative , Market Square. Replacement air-conditioning and plant. Erection of new handrail and external steps to existing steel plant platform, access ladder and hoist from alleyway to the west of the site, making good two existing openings to the plant area.

Rogate

SDNP/19/05717/HOUS: The White House, North Street. Alterations to outbuilding.

SDNP/19/05718/LIS: The White House, North Street. Alterations to outbuilding.

Stedham

SDNP/19/05914/HOUS; The Barn , Mill Lane. Erection of 2 bay detached garage.

Westhampnett

SDNP/19/06053/LIS: The Gordon Rooms, Hat Hill Road. Conversion of exsiting room used as workshop to form new bar area (internal reorganisation of existing Gordon Rooms use).

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/06009/LDP: Meadow Cottage , Hawksfold Lane East. Proposed lawful development for single storey rear extension. The application is made under the auspices of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 Schedule 2, Part 1 (Class A.) to build one single-storey rear extension to the detached dwelling known as Meadow Cottage.

Graffham

SDNP/19/06025/LDE: Land at Homes of Rest, Graffham Street. Existing lawful development - determination that planning permission SDNP/15/06327/CDN has been lawfully implemented.