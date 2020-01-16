Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between January 9 and 15.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning applications

Boxgrove

BX/19/03113/TCA: Rose Tree House, The Street. Notification of intention to reduce width on east and south sector back to boundary and crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T1).

Chichester

CC/19/02845/FUL: Scopwick Power, Quarry LaneConstruction and operation of an urban reserve 2.5MW micro power plant and associated equipment.

CC/19/02851/FUL: Robert Sadler And Company, First And Second Floors, 30B Southgate.

Replacement entrance door on ground floor and replace first and second floor windows to the front and rear elevations.

CC/19/03147/FUL: Westward House, 38 Fishbourne Road. Change of use from existing short stay accommodation into 3 no. 1 bed flats and refurbishment of existing office space.

CC/19/03162/DOM: 138, Parklands Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

CC/19/03203/DOM: 30, Highland Road. Single and two storey extensions between houses to side and rear.

CC/20/00026/TPA: 4, Harberton Crescent. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (marked on plan as T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/20/00012/TPA: Westgate House, 52 Westgate. Reduce and reshape upper crown by up to 3m, reduce major limb on south aspect by approx. 3-5m at 7m (above ground level) and remove major deadwood throughout on 1 no. London Plane tree (T4) subject to CC/62/00135/TPO.

CC/20/00020/TCA: Regnum Court, Flat 3, North Walls.

Notification of intention to crown reduce (all round) by 10% on 2 no. Evergreen trees.

CC/20/00050/DOM: Kimber, Rew Lane. Extension to south west end elevation. Replace dormers. Raise front south east roof. Add porch entrance canopy. Internal remodelling requiring infill of existing under croft area. New windows and doors externally for whole building. Rear Gable extension at first floor only to Master Bedroom.

CC/20/00071/TCA: 19, Whyke Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce to height by 1.5m (to 6m) and all widths by 2m (to 5m) on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1) and 1 no. Cupressus tree (T2).

East Wittering and Bracklesham

EWB/19/03157/DOM: Whyteways, 7 Peerley Road. Erection of single storey rear extension, infilling of existing front roof overhangs and construction of entrance porch; conversion of garage to habitable room and installation of dormer.

EWB/20/00015/PLD: 3, Willow Way. Erection of single storey rear extension and installation of rear dormer window.

Fishbourne

FB/19/03097/TCA: Roman Landing, 69 Fishbourne Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Crab Apple tree.

FB/19/03141/FUL: Land South Of Ivy Lodge, Blackboy Lane. Construction of 35 no. affordable residential dwellings for first - time buyers with associated access, parking, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

FB/19/03189/FUL: Fishbourne Centre, Blackboy Lane. Removal of existing wooden decking and fencing. Extension and construction of concrete paved patio area and surrounding low lying wall on east elevation.

FB/20/00043/DOM: 20, Deeside Avenue. Garage conversion into habitable living space and revised fenestration to the side and rear elevations.

Funtington

FU/20/00028/PNO: Oakwood West Estate, Moutheys Lane. 1 no. forestry storage barn providing secure storage for vehicles, tools and equipment and site welfare facilities.

Kidford

KD/20/00014/DOM: 57, Townfield. Two storey side extension and single storey front porch extension.

North Mundham

NM/20/00005/FUL: Manor Nursery, Lagness Road. Change of use of former class A1 (retail outlet) building with workshop to provide class B2 (general industrial use) including offices and storage.

Oving

O/20/00004/TCA: Oving Lodge, Church Lane. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 7m (above ground level) on 2 no. Lime trees (T1 and T2) and reduce western sector by 1.5m (back to the wall) on 1 no. Holly tree (T3).

Southbourne

SB/20/00041/DOM: Inlands Barn, Inlands Road. Erection of boundary wall and installation of vehicular and pedestrian gates to provide access from Inlands Road

Sidlesham

SI/20/00016/DOM: The Granary, Mill Lane. Replacement single storey outbuilding on site of existing store building - with photovoltaic panels on South facing elevation.

SI/20/00017/LBC: The Granary, Mill Lane. Replacement single storey outbuilding on site of existing store building - with photovoltaic panels on South facing elevation.

SI/20/00046/PA3Q: Land North Of 66 Street, End Lane. Change of use of 2 no. agricultural buildings to 2 no. dwellings (Class C3).

Selsey

SY/19/03128/OUT: Land At Ursula Avenue.Outline planning permission all matters reserved - erection of 2 no. bungalows.

Tangmere

TG/19/02846/DOM: 87A, Cheshire Crescent.Erection of two storey and single storey rear extension and porch to the front. Installation of ground floor windows to the front and side and second storey window to the side.

Westbourne

WE/20/00024/TCA: Mill House, River Street. Notification of intention to coppice a row of mixed Willow and Hazel trees and self-seeded Plum saplings (marked on plan as 1), reduce back to main stem 3 no. limbs on south-east sector (overhanging road) on 1 no. Ash tree (marked on plan as 2), crown reduce by up to 30% (all round) on 1 no. Apple tree (marked on plan as 3) and fell 1 no. Elderberry tree (marked on plan as 4).

Wisborough Green

WR/20/00007/TCA: Winterfold, Durbans Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

West Wittering

WW/19/03142/FUL: St Peters Church Hall, Church Road. Partial demolition on the east elevation, proposed extension on the south elevation with associated works including extending parking area.

WW/19/03152/DOM: 5, Southcote Avenue. Erection of single store side extension with entrance to front elevation and conversion of garage to habitable room.

WW/20/00029/PNO: Land North Of White Barn, Elms Lane. 1 no. agricultural barn for cattle and storage for equipment, feed and bedding.

Singleton

SDNP/19/04463/FUL: West Dean Estate, Town Lane. Retrospective approval for the upgrading and resurfacing of an existing private forestry access road on the West Dean Estate. The proposed description of development is as follows: “Retrospective resurfacing of section of private single-track lane.”

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/19/05716/FUL: Land South East of Hillands Farm, B2141 Marden Hill to Hooksway Lane. Change of use of land from agriculture to camp site and retrospective permission sought for shower and toilet facilities and site signage.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/05583/HOUS: High Marley, Marley Heights. Demolition of outbuildings and construction of swimming pool and erection of adjacent leisure buildings.

SDNP/19/05976/TPO: Land West of 19, Southleys. Reduce 5 no. secondary limbs overhanging car park by up to 3m and deadwood on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO’d nos. T4). Reduce crown over car park by 3m and deadwood on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2, TPO’d nos T5). Crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) and deadwood on 1 no. (quoted as a Field Maple tree) is an Oak tree (quoted as T3, TPO’d nos T6). Crown reduce to 8m habitat pole on 1 no. Oak tree (Quoted as T4, TPO’d nos. T2). All 4 no. trees are subject to FH/92/00474/TPO.

SDNP/19/06040/HOUS: 8, The Leys. Installation of PV Solar Panels on front and rear roof areas.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/05940/HOUS: Hill Croft , Wakestone Lane. Freestanding greenhouse.

SDNP/19/05941/LIS: Hill Croft , Wakestone Lane. Freestanding greenhouse.

Graffham

SDNP/19/06052/HOUS: The Laurels , The Street. Erection of replacement outbuilding.

SDNP/19/06056/HOUS: The Laurels , The Street. Erection of replacement outbuilding.

Harting

SDNP/19/05620/HOUS: Jasmine Cottage , Nyewood Road. Demolition of existing store and construction of single storey side extension.

SDNP/19/06063/HOUS: The Barn House, North Lane. Erection of a greenhouse.

SDNP/19/06119/HOUS: 1, The Street. Insertion of new Velux windows to rear elevation and replacement windows to street elevation.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/06066/HOUS: Brickyard Cottage , Surrey Road. Larger new dormer and construction of new side extension, together with a new outdoor pool and plant shed.

SDNP/19/06129/HOUS: St Peters Well, Vicarage Lane. Internal repair alterations and minor external alterations to. Removal of existing single storey extension and construction of new single storey rear extension.

SDNP/19/06130/LIS: St Peters Well , Vicarage Lane. Internal repair alterations and minor external alterations. Removal of existing single storey extension and construction of new single storey rear extension.

Milland

SDNP/19/06109/LDP: Keepers Cottage , Fernhurst Road. Single storey rear extension and front porch.

Petworth

SDNP/19/05499/HOUS: Quarry Hill, Grove Lane. Construction of garage, car ports and store, with hobbies room over.

SDNP/19/06076/TCA: Leconfield Estate Company, Park Road. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. stem (South sector) on 1 no. Holly tree (T1).

SDNP/19/06128/FUL: 36, Littlecote. Change of use from Children’s Residential Home (C2) to a Veterinary Surgery (Sui Generis) including external material alterations, changes to fenestration, new parking areas and landscape alterations.