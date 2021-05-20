Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Bosham

BO/21/01012/DOM: Rosemary, Station Road. Erection of a single garage in front of house.

BO/21/01244/DOM: Little Oaks, Walton Lane. Construction of 3 bay garage.

BO/21/01359/DOM: Cut Mill Cottage, Main Road. Erection of a detached oak-framed garage and store with ancillary home office and gym.

BO/21/01444/ELD: Harbour Lights, Smugglers Lane. Existing Lawful Development - additional bedrooms bathrooms & staff accommodation.

Boxgrove

BX/21/01349/DOM: 41 Priors Acre. Single storey rear extension.

BX/21/01450/TCA: Priory Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T1). Crown reduce by 1m (all round) on 1 no. Magnolia tree (quoted as T2). Reduce height by 5m on 1 no. Christmas tree (T3).

Chichester

CC/21/00877/LBC: Langley House, 27 West Street. Proposed demolition of existing waiting room conservatory and steps. Construction of new extension to include waiting area, 4 no. consulting rooms, and disabled WC.

CC/21/00946/DOM: 1 The Courtyard, Stockbridge Road. Single storey front extension.

CC/21/01249/DOM: 24 Orchard Avenue. Demolition and replacement of garden wall to front elevation.

CC/21/01315/DOM: 70 Oliver Whitby Road. Proposed first floor extension.

CC/21/01337/LBC: 32 North Street. Re-decorate the east elevation (fronting North Street).

CC/21/01395/PA16A: Footpath, Market Road. Proposed 20m phase 8 monopole C/W wrapround cabinet at base and associated ancillary.

CC/21/01389/DOM: 22 St James Road. Erection of single storey ancillary outbuilding to rear of property.

CC/21/01445/TPA: The Pavillion, Connolly Way. Reduce height by 4-5m and reduce western sector by 2m on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/00587/FUL: Little Tappners, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Change of use of existing detached garage into dog groomer salon business (A1) with parts of the garage used also for storage and a utility area.

Compton

SDNP/21/02335/TCA: Land adjacent to Turner House, B2146 Old House Lane to West Marden Hill, West Marden. Notification of intention to prune to previous points on 2 no. Willow trees.

SDNP/21/02558/TPO: Highbury House, B2146 West Marden Hill to Compton Square. Crown lift to 5m (above ground level) and reduce width on south sector by 3m on 1 no. Lime tree (T2) and crown lift to 5m (above ground level), reduce width on south sector by 3m and reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Lime tree (T3) subject to CP/72/00373/TPO.

Earnley

E/21/01426/LBC: The Hermitage, Batchmere Road, Almodington. Demolition of existing timber garage, sheds and greenhouse and replacement with one building combining all elements.

E/21/01466/ELD: Tykes Farm Barn, Somerley Lane. Erection of 2 no. outbuildings comprising of a garage and workshop.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/02508/TPO: Northgate, Dodsley Grove. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1) subject to 11/00090/TPONP.

East Dean

SDNP/21/02284/FUL: Droke Farm, Droke Lane. Change of use of existing outbuilding to provide self-contained holiday let including demolition of attached garage and alterations to fenestration.

SDNP/21/02286/LIS: Droke Farm, Droke Lane. Change of use of existing outbuilding to provide self-contained holiday let including demolition of attached garage and alterations to fenestration.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/00491/DOM: Clandon, 8 Coney Six, East Wittering. Internal and external alterations with extensions and change of loft space to habitable accommodation including replacement roof tiles.

EWB/21/01131/ADV: The Co-Operative, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. 1no. non-illuminated fascia sign, 2 no. internally illuminated fascia signs, 1no. internally illuminated Totem sign and 10 no. vinyl signs.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/00800/FUL: Contract Candles & Diffusers, Lower Lodge, Vann Road. Installation of a 250 kwh Solar PV array on roof.

SDNP/21/02486/LDP: Fernden Heights, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Ground floor rear extension.

SDNP/21/02559/TCA: Stream Farm, Ropes Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as Tr8).

Fishbourne

FB/21/01252/DOM: 2 Halfrey Road. Loft conversion with front elevation dormers, side extension and garage conversion.

FB/21/01348/TPA: Oakside, 134 Blackboy Lane. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to FB/99/00449/TPO.

FB/21/01467/PA1A: 19 Barker Close. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4m (b) maximum height - 3.4m (c) height of eaves - 2.35m.

FB/21/01490/TCA: Home Farm, Main Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer tree (quoted as T1) and 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T2).

Funtington

FU/21/01378/DOM: 4 Mount Pleasant, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Demolition of 1no. outbuilding and proposed single (rear) extension and two-storey (side) extension.

SDNP/21/02439/TCA: Old Malthouse Cottage, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Rowan tree (T2), 1 no. Laurel tree (T4), 1 no. Bay (T5) and coppice 1 no. Hazel tree (T14).

Graffham

SDNP/21/02515/TCA: Rectory Cottage, Selham Road, Selham. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx. 30% on 1 no. Yew tree.

SDNP/21/02543/LDE: Land East of Woodcote Farmhouse, Woodcote. Existing lawful development certificate for the use of the land for the purposes of residential garden curtilage in conjunction with Woodcote Farmhouse, for a continuous period of ten or more years.

Harting

SDNP/21/01609/HOUS: Field House, North Lane, South Harting. Extension to existing pool house to provide home office, loggia, storage and log store.

SDNP/21/02327/LDE: 2 Ryefield Barns, Killarney To Goose Green Road, West Harting. Existing Certificate of Lawfulness for the continued use of the land to the eastern side of the dwelling as garden land, used ancillary to the residential dwelling at 2 Ryefield Barns.

SDNP/21/02401/CND: St Stephens Cottage, Eastfield Lane, East Harting. Single storey rear/side extension, as well as replacement of 5 no. windows and refurbishment of 2 no. windows - (variation of condition 2 from planning consent SDNP/19/04020/LIS - to add 2 no. new rooflights).

Heyshott

SDNP/21/02642/TCA: Pebble Cottage, Heyshott Street. Notification of intention to reduce 1 no. lower branch on the north east sector by 2m and to reduce the mis-shapen north/north west sector by approx 1-2m on 1 no. Yew tree (T1).

Kirdford

KD/21/00834/DOM: 2 Idehurst Cottages, Linfold Road. Rear single storey extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/02328/TCA: The Old Vicarage, Vicarage Lane. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Scott Pine trees (quoted as 4) and 1 no. Robinia tree (quoted as 1). Reduce height down to approx. 2.5m on 19 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as 2). Reduce height down to 2.5m (to match height of hedge) on 8 no. Ash trees (quoted as 3). Reduce height by approx 50% on 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as 5). Crown lift to 10m (above ground level) on 1 no. Leylandii tree (quoted as 6). Reduce height by approx. 4-5m leaving height of approx. 2.5m on 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as 7). Remove 1 no. stem (south-east sector) with large cavity on 1 no. Thuja tree (quoted as 8).

SDNP/21/02413/LDE: Old Bakehouse, Surrey Road, Lickfold. Use of land as residential garden.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/00867/HOUS: Barfold Farm, Tennysons Lane. Replacement extension and associated landscaping.

Linchmere

SDNP/21/02491/HOUS: 1 Stone Pit Cottages, Marley Combe Road, Camelsdale. Erection of new carport/garage. Demolition of front entrance & rear extension and erection of new single storey extension. Demolition of front steps with the introduction of a new timber framed pitched canopy.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/02050/LIS: Boots, North Street. Insertion of steel beam to support timber roof of annex at rear of Barclays Bank branch (though not demised to or occupied by the bank), together with associated work including checking of roof battens and replacement of any found decayed, then reinstatement of tiling, scarp repair of oak wall plate, repairs to bowing stone wall and installation of cast iron gutter and downpipe in place of existing PVC.

SDNP/21/02224/TCA: 1 Oxford Court, Bepton Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx 2-3m (back to old points) on 8 no. Apple trees (T1-T8). Crown thin by 15% on 5 no. Apple trees (T9-T13) and to fell 1 no. Conifer tree (T14).

SDNP/21/02447/HOUS: 12 Elmleigh. Single storey side extension and replacement rear extension including associated internal alterations.

SDNP/21/02641/TCA: Ebenezer Cottage, Bepton Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (marked on plan as T1).

North Mundham

NM/21/01481/PA16A: Verge Adjacent To North Mundham School, Lagness Road, Runcton. Application to determine if prior approval is required for the proposal of 20.0m Phase 8 Monopole C/W wrapround Cabinet at base and associated ancillary works.

NM/21/01447/TPA: Lakeside, School Lane. Reduce east sector by 2m (overhanging house) on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to NM/70/00730/TPO.

Oving

O/21/01320/DOM: 4 Woodhorn Cottages, Woodhorn Lane. Single storey side extension.

Petworth

SDNP/21/02122/LIS: 332 Grove Street. First floor extension, roof extension and conservatory to side elevation. Installation of 1 no. attic dormer to rear and removal of 1 no. chimney.

SDNP/21/02251/HOUS: 12 Fairfield Rise. Two storey extension to side elevation. Garage to be converted to habitable accommodation.

Rogate

SDNP/21/02302/HOUS: Robin Hill, Fyning Lane. Two storey rear extension.

SDNP/21/02358/HOUS: The Cottage Haben Farm, Nyewood Road. Installation of flue and roof light, replacement doors and windows and erection of detached single storey garden room.

Selsey

SY/21/00655/DOM: 53 East Beach Road. Single storey rear extension.

SY/21/01358/TPA: Mulberry Court, Flat 6, East Street. Reduce south sector by 2.5m, crown lift by up to 4.5m (above ground level) and crown reduce by 1m all around (giving 1m clearance from telephone lines) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) subject to SY/88/00995/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/21/01455/ELD: Tony Partridge Autos, Highleigh Road. Existing lawful development certificate for use of building 2 for industrial processes (Class E(g)(iii)).

Southbourne

SB/21/01400/DOM: Fieldside, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Change of external materials and change to size and positions of existing doors and windows.

West Itchenor

WI/21/01105/FUL: Spinney Cottage, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Demolition of existing dwelling, 3 no. sheds and 2 no. outbuildings, replaced with 1 no. dwelling, 1 no. detached garage/outbuilding with PV solar panels, swimming pool and associated works.

WI/21/01430/TCA: Jetty House, The Street, Itchenor. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Damson trees.

West Wittering

WW/20/02835/DOM: 5 The Wad. Erection of single storey side extension, first floor extension over existing garage and new roof to provide first floor accommodation.

WW/21/01124/DOM: Windsor, 23 Church Road, East Wittering. Single storey side extension to form garage.

WW/21/01276/PLD: 32 Malthouse Cottages, Rookwood Road. Proposed lawful development - change of loft into habitable space.

WW/21/01347/DOM: Sea Holly, 16 Marine Drive West. Proposal of single storey rear extension, roof alterations to include second floor accommodation. General material changes to all elevations. Construction of bike store and summer house/annexe.

WW/21/01360/DOM: 16 Bennetts Close. Demolition of conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension.

Westhampnett