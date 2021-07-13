Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Appledram

AP/21/01941/DOM: Dell Quay House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Demolish existing garages/stores and replace with new garages (revised design).

Planning

Chichester

CC/21/01222/DOM: 22 Turnbull Road. Rear extension at ground, first and roof levels.

CC/21/01723/DOM: 19 Needlemakers. Replace cladding with insulation to front elevation.

CC/21/01796/DOM: 73 Whyke Road. Two storey side extension with associated roof works and 1 no. dormer.

CC/21/01856/DOM: 61 Worcester Road. Loft Conversion with dormer.

CC/21/01992/TCA: 7B Parchment Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1-2m and crown thin by 10-15% on 1 no. Acacia tree (marked on plan as T1).

CC/21/02013/TCA: 44 Lyndhurst Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Palm tree.

CC/21/02057/DOM: Old Orchard Place, Rew Lane. Two storey extension to north and west, single storey extension to south west, roof alterations including rooflights and new detached garage.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/01910/OUT: Willowbrook Riding Centre, Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook. Outline planning permission with all matters reserved (except for access) for the demolition of all existing buildings and structures on site and the erection of 73 no. dwellings including 3 no. custom/self-build plots, parking, landscaping and associated works.

Cocking

SDNP/21/03236/LIS: Bankside, Bell Lane. Replacement roof tiles, remove secondary retrofit chimney below roof height, repoint main chimney and roof edges and replace broken/missing guttering.

Donnington

D/21/01685/DOM: 121 Stockbridge Road. Erection of a single-storey rear extension, two and a half-storey side extension and new roof extension with dormer window to rear.

Duncton

SDNP/21/03353/HOUS: Lewis Lodge, 17 Lodge Green. Internal re-ordering of later partitions, removal of suspended ceilings, a small glazed entrance lobby and a conservatory extension.

SDNP/21/03354/LIS: Lewis Lodge, 17 Lodge Green. Internal re-ordering of later partitions, removal of suspended ceilings, a small glazed entrance lobby and a conservatory extension.

Earnley

E/21/01669/DOM: Thatched Cottage, Somerley Lane. Amendments and extension to link building.

E/21/01670/LBC: Thatched Cottage, Somerley Lane. Amendments and extension to link building.

E/21/01991/PNO3R: 107 First Avenue, Almodington. Prior notification under Part 3, Class R of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 to undertake the change of use of not exceeding 150 sq m of an existing agricultural building to a flexible commercial use, namely for B1 and B8 purposes.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/03127/HOUS: 10 Cowdray Road. Proposed two storey side extension.

SDNP/21/02887/LIS: Challens Yard, Easebourne Street. Removal of mixed masonry cube containing rubble debris in ground floor front room to enlarge an existing large hatch in order to create a door opening and removal of modern cementitious render to wall in order to leave the historic fabric exposed.

East Lavington

SDNP/21/02886/FUL: Land adjacent to Craft Design and Technology Block, Seaford College, The Drive. Proposed new Woodland and Ecology Centre building.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/01665/DOM: 6 Wessex Avenue, East Wittering. Lifting height of the roof. Change of roof pitch to south. Rear extension. Removal of conservatory.

EWB/21/01803/FUL: Marineside, Bracklesham. Refurbishment of existing elevations comprising of new insulated render system.

EWB/21/01812/DOM: Bay House, 6 First Avenue, Bracklesham. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

EWB/21/01865/FUL: Bay House, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Demolition of existing dwelling and garage. Construction of replacement dwelling and outbuilding with associated landscaping works.

EWB/21/01951/PLD: 20 Seafield Close, East Wittering. Construction of a single storey extension with a flat roof, new window and bi-fold doors. The existing side door opening is to be infilled at low level and a new window installed to the upper half.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/03249/HOUS: Lake House, Bell Vale Lane, Valewood Road. A plastic coated fence, highest elevation of 2.75m (for a tennis court).

Funtington

FU/21/01914/DOM: Manaki, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Graffham

SDNP/21/03406/CND: New Homes of Rest, Graffham Street. Demolition of four semi-detached houses and the erection of five houses, consisting of three detached and two semi detached dwellings, together with amended access, associated car parking and landscaping works. (Variation of condition 11 or permission SDNP/14/02844/FUL -to allow the removal of 1 no. tree and its replacement by suitable species).

Kirdford

SDNP/21/03114/HOUS: Notters Lea, Linfold Road, Strood Green. Detached ancillary building.

Linchmere

LM/21/01305/DOM: Spring Cottage, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Single storey rear extension, replacement garage with room over, revised vehicle access and replacement of right hand boundary fence.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/02635/HOUS: Oakleaves, School Lane. Extension of existing bungalow to provide first floor accommodation and construction of a new garage building.

SDNP/21/03289/HOUS: The Butty, Hollihurst Road. Demolition of existing front porch. Construction of new front and rear porches.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/03028/FUL: Barclays Bank, North Street. Removal of ATM machine and replace with 1 no. window, replacement of 11no. windows to the front elevation, removal of night safe and infill with stonework.

SDNP/21/03029/LIS: Barclays Bank, North Street. Removal of ATM machine and replace with 1 no. window, replacement of 11no. windows to the front elevation, removal of night safe and infill with stonework.

SDNP/21/03252/HOUS: 2 Guillards Oak. Proposed single storey rear extension and two storey side extension with internal alterations.

SDNP/21/03271/HOUS: Treetops, 1 Little Court Close. Erection of detached garage.

Milland

SDNP/21/02854/FUL: Land adjacent to Moor Cottage, Iping Lane, Iping. Retrospective siting of a storage container (for permanent use).

SDNP/21/01563/HOUS: Mill Cottage, Milland Lane. Single storey side extension and interior alterations to existing garage.

SDNP/21/01564/LIS: Mill Cottage, Milland Lane. Single storey side extension and interior alterations to existing garage.

North Mundham

NM/21/01808/DOM: 4 Vinnetrow Cottages, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Proposed extension to outbuilding to form annexe.

NM/21/02033/EIA: Charmans Field, Runcton. EIA Screening Opinion in response to development of up to 113 dwellings (Phase 1 -26 dwellings in detail) with access roads, pedestrian paths, open space, landscaping and sustainable urban drainage.

Northchapel

SDNP/21/03228/HOUS: Fisher Hill Cottage, Fisher Street. Demolition and replacement of front porch and rear extension. UPVC windows to be replaced in painted timber frame. Demolition of garden buildings. Construction of new vehicular gates in former position. Enlarge parking area with replacement timber gate and fence.

Petworth

SDNP/21/02775/FUL: Strood Farm, Shopham Road. Creation of hardstanding for storage of farm machinery and forage.

SDNP/21/03047/HOUS: Edge Hill Farm House, Byworth Road, Byworth. Demolition of outbuilding, replacement rear extension and reconstruction of existing conservatory above brick plinth to create summer room.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/01927/TPA: Primrose Cottage, 4 Thistledown Vale, Ifold. Crown reduce by 20% and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted on the plan as T2, TPO’d nos. T20) subject to PS/97/00808/TPO.

PS/21/02014/TPA: Owlswood, 7 The Close, Ifold. Reduce south sector by 1.5m (in line with edge of patio) on 1 no. Pedunculate Oak tree (quoted as T2) within Group, G2 subject to PS/89/00786/TPO.

Selsey

SY/21/01606/FUL: West Mount Caravan Park, Warners Lane. Variation of condition 3 of permission SY/60/55E - extend use of permitted static holiday caravans in months of November and Decement and the 1st week of January.

SY/21/01703/FUL: 78-80 East Street. Change of use of ground floor shop (A1 - C3) to 1 no. bedsit and 1 no. one bedroom flat, with alterations to front and rear elevations.

SY/21/01981/PA1A: 2 Warner Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension -6m (b) maximum height - 3.7m (c) height of eaves - 2.38m.

Sidlesham

SI/21/01236/FUL: 22 Chalk Lane. Erection of L shaped stable block.

SI/21/01952/FUL: 84 Fletchers Lane. Erection of 1 no. 3 bed bungalow as alternative to planning permission SI/17/03665/FUL for Change of use from B8 [storage] to C3 [dwellinghouse] and external changes to building. Resubmission of SI/20/00961/FUL.

Singleton

SDNP/21/03226/FUL: Weald And Downland Open Air Museum, A286 Town Lane To The Grove. Retention of pre-fabricated cabin for office use for a further period of 5 years following that approved under application SDNP/16/03542/FUL.

SDNP/21/03246/FUL: Western Transmitting Station, Trundle Hill. Erection of 2 no. antennas to be placed on exiting mast at Trundle Hill Mast, 8m above ground level. Ground equipment will be placed in existing brick building below the mast.

Stoughton

SDNP/21/02750/TPO: Byways, Diddybones Nap, Forestside. Fell 10 no. Ash trees (T1- T9 and T11). Remove 1 no. large dead south-eastern limb back to the stem on 1 no. Ash tree (T10). All 11 no. trees are within Area, A1 subject to SO/76/00967/TPO.

West Itchenor

WI/21/02020/ELD: Land South Of Droveway, Itchenor Road. Existing lawful development certificate for the use of land for the siting of a caravan for all year holiday accommodation, use of associated garden curtilage and parking for 2 no. vehicles, boundary landscaping and use of Blackhouse Lane for associated vehicular and pedestrian access.

WI/21/02021/TCA: Walnut Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree and 1 no. Spruce tree and crown reduce by 20% and crown lift to 2.5m (from ground level) on 1 no. Walnut tree.

West Wittering

WW/21/01495/DOM: 31 Eton Drive. Proposed two storey extension to existing garage, linking garage to main dwelling, including balcony to north elevation, associated roof works and alterations to fenestration.

WW/21/01732/DOM: Mulberry House, 11 Elms Way. Proposed replacement porch, new front boundary wall and single storey extensions to garage to form lobby and sun room.

WW/21/02019/DOM: Haverings, 2 Elms Way. Roof alteration to existing west facing pitched roof to create gable wall and associated works.

Wisborough Green