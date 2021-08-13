Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Birdham

BI/21/01547/DOM: Farne House, Court Barn Road. Proposed two storey rear extension, single storey side extension and alterations involving partial demolition of existing house.

Planning

BI/21/01696/DOM: Ffolletts Thatch, Sidlesham Lane. Single storey side extension.

Bosham

BO/21/01810/FUL: Myll Lodge, Bosham Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling house replaced with 1 no. new dwelling house.

BO/21/02354/ELD: Land West Of Walton House, Main Road. Use of the land for the storage of boats, boat trailers and sundry items.

Boxgrove

BX/21/02324/TPA: Priory Gate, The Street. Fell 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1, TPO’d as T3). Reduce large low bough by 3m (north sector) on 1 no. Cedar tree (quoted as T2, TPO’d as T6). Both trees subject to TG/76/00102/TPO.

Bury

SDNP/21/03937/TCA: Woodbine Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to crown thin by 15% and crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T1). Crown reduce height by 3m (leaving final height of around 4.5m) on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T2).

Chichester

CC/21/01509/TPA: Honeysuckle House, Chestnut Avenue. To remove 2.5 meters out the height and remove southern facing large limb on 1no. Western Red Cedar. Subject to 61/00133/TPO.

CC/21/01617/DOM: 41 Bradshaw Road. To replace 4 uPVC windows and the rear kitchen window with a door.

CC/21/01968/FUL: Units 2 & 3, Block B, Southern Gate. Installation of 3 no. condenser units on a plinth, 1 no. air conditioning unit and a cabinet to surround a fuse box, on the east elevation at ground floor level.

CC/21/02058/DOM: 17 South Pallant. First floor rear extension and alterations to 2nd floor fenestration.

CC/21/02094/FUL: Wrenford Centre, Terminus Road. Demolition of all existing buildings and structures on site and development of the land to provide 4 no. industrial units in use class E(g)(iii)/B2/B8, with associated car parking, cycle parking and refuse stores.

CC/21/02202/DOM: 76 Parklands Road. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include rear dormer. Single storey rear extension.

CC/21/02230/DOM: 2 The Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension to existing dwelling.

CC/21/02284/DOM: 56 Parklands Road. Hip to gable roof conversion with front and rear dormer windows, demolition of existing rear conservatory and erection of replacement extension, and associated works.

CC/21/02285/TPA: Land Adjacent To 306 Longley Road. Reduce 7 no. limbs by 2m on southern sector on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as a Sycamore) (marked on plan as T412) within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

CC/21/02337/TPA: Verge North Of 2 The Drive. Fell 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T1) (Aesculus hippocastanum) within Area, A1 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/21/02346/ADV: Unit A1, Barnfield Drive. 4 no. fascia signs & 2 no. totem sign panels. (all internally illuminated).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/01304/DOM: 12 Mansfield Cottages, Main Road, Nutbourne. Proposed single storey rear extension and loft conversion.

CH/21/02289/FUL: Land On The East Side Of Cot Lane, Chidham. Proposed new vehicle access off Cot Lane.

CH/21/02303/OUT: Caravan And Camping Site, Orchard Farm, Drift Lane, Bosham. Outline Application (with all matter reserved accept Access) for the demolition of caravan repair building, cessation of use of land for caravan storage and removal of hardstandings and erection of 6 no. 3 bed chalet bungalows and 3 no. 2 bed bungalows.

CH/21/02367/TPA: Wincels, Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook. Removal of 1 no. large lateral limb subject to 93/00894/TPO.

Duncton

SDNP/21/01810/HOUS: Annadale, High Street. Replacement of existing attached garage with new two storey side extension and rear single storey extension.

Earnley

E/21/02267/FUL: Outbuildings South Of 102A First Avenue, Almodington. Replacement workshop building along with associated hard standing (alternative scheme to that approved under application 21/00865/FUL).

E/21/02343/ELD: Tykes Farm Barn, Somerley Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for the insertion of various windows to facilitate two additional bedrooms at first floor.

East Lavington

SDNP/21/00970/HOUS: Eastwood Farm, Graffham Road. Installation of dormer windows.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/21/03890/HOUS: Dearnley House, Station Road, Elsted. Single storey side extension.

Funtington

FU/21/02268/FUL: Stockers Farm, Salthill Road. Removal of existing storage containers and erection of 1 no. storage barn for storage purposes ancillary to the residential property - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission FU/20/00878/FUL (APP/L3818/W/20/3257151) - amendments to the elevational materials and minor changes to siting and size.

Graffham

SDNP/21/02649/HOUS: Jasmine Cottage, Graffham Street. Removal of conservatory and proposed single storey extension with lantern rooflight. Loft conversion and associated internal alterations.

SDNP/21/03957/APNB: Land West of The Last Post, Graffham Common Road. Proposed erection of a forestry building and construction of an access track.

Heyshott

SDNP/21/03982/HOUS: 2 Foundry Cottages, Polecats. Single storey rear extension.

Hunston

HN/21/02249/FUL: Oak Acres Farm Land East Of Farmfield Nurseries, Selsey Road. Erection of agricultural barn, hardstanding and resiting of existing 2 no. green lorry containers.

Kirdford

KD/21/02352/DOM: 7 Townfield. Erection of a single storey rear/side extension.

Linchmere

LM/21/02126/DOM: Blue Anchor House, Linchmere Road, Hammer. Single storey side extension.

SDNP/21/02878/CND: Goldhawk Barn, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Front extension, new rear roof lights and doors. Internal works, hard landscaping, planting and solar panels (Variation of condition 2 form planning permission SDNP/20/05398/HOUS - Amendments to south and east elevation which consist of removal of window/door openings, re-location of windows and doors on the north elevation).

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/03961/APNB: Orchard Park, Dial Green Lane. Range of modern steel framed agricultural buildings.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/03244/HOUS: 3 Railway Terrace, Bepton Road. Erection of rear porch.

SDNP/21/03941/HOUS: 60 Heathfield Green. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Petworth

SDNP/21/03457/TCA: Wedgewood House, Angel Street. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Lawson Cypress trees (T1-T4) and 1 no. Yew tree (T7). Crown lift by up to 2.5m (above ground level) and reduce 3 no. branches on south sector by 2m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T5). Reduce widths (mid/lower canopy) by 3m and crown lift by up to 2.7m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree (T8). Reduce height by 4m, reduce spread by 3m and crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T9).

SDNP/21/04028/TCA: Ryde House, Angel Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Bay tree (T10) and 1 no. Box tree (T11).

SDNP/21/03989/TCA: The Hermitage, East Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T1) and 1 no. Wisteria tree (T2).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/01871/FUL: Foxley, Poundfield Lane, Ifold. Construction of a new one and a half storey detached dwelling with attached ground floor annex.

PS/21/02345/TCA: Winterton Hall, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T2).

Sidlesham

SI/21/02242/PLD: Bramleys, Highleigh Road. Change of use of loft space to habitable accommodation and associated works.

SI/21/02288/FUL: The Cabin, Longreach, 14A Chalk Lane. Replacement dwelling.

Southbourne

SB/21/01778/DOM: 18 Pears Grove. Installation of 10 no. panel solar-photovoltaic system on south facing roof.

Stoughton

SDNP/21/03977/TCA: Grasshopper Cottage, Breakneck Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T2). Reduce height by 4m on 1 no. Dawn Redwood tree (quoted as T1).

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/21/03922/TPO: Ambletts, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Fell 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree and 1 no. Holly tree (G1), 1 no. Ash tree, 1 no. Eucalyptus tree and 3 no. Palm trees (G2), 3 no. Lawson Cypress trees (G3), 1no. Norway Spruce tree (T1) and 1 no. Alder tree (T2). Crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (T2). All 13 no. trees are within Area, A1 subject to TC/76/01009/TPO.

West Wittering