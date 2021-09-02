Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Bosham

BO/21/02401/DOM: Spindrift House, Bosham Hoe. Proposed two storey rear/side extension, fenestration and external finish changes including 2 no. new dormer windows in existing single-storey roof and 2 no. new dormer windows in existing main roof. Replacement of existing garages and boat store outbuilding with new garages, boat store and studio building in same location. Landscaping works including new trees planting, new open-air swimming pool (20m x 5.4m) & pergola.

BO/21/02515/LBC: Corner Cottage, High Street. Removal of part of existing garden wall to enable enlargement of existing access.

Bury

SDNP/21/04100/LIS: Westburton Place, West Burton Road, West Burton. Proposed roof alterations and associated remedial works.

Chichester

CC/21/02308/FUL: Centurion Mental Health Centre, Graylingwell Drive. Temporary installation of 1 no. prefabricated cabin structure.

CC/21/02349/FUL: Chichester Rugby Football Club Sports Club, Oaklands Park, Wellington Road. Extension of balcony with the addition of 2 no. access stairs and alterations to the building.

CC/21/02358/FUL: 9 West Pallant. Remove existing render and apply new render to North and East elevations. Repair damage to the corner, part rebuild and repair plinth, install new handrails to front and rear entrances, new replacement external door, new rainwater hopper and downpipe.

CC/21/02359/LBC: 9 West Pallant. Remove existing render and apply new render to North and East elevations. Repair damage to the corner, part rebuild and repair plinth, install new handrails to front and rear entrances, new replacement external door, new rainwater hopper and downpipe.

CC/21/02391/FUL: Forbes Place, Flat 23, King George Gardens. Altering of non-load bearing partitions and ceiling, removal of boiler and its flue and adding 1 no. roof-light and 1 no. sun-pipe.

CC/21/02392/LBC: Forbes Place, Flat 23, King George Gardens. Altering of non-load bearing partitions and ceiling, removal of boiler and its flue and adding 1 no. roof-light and 1 no. sun-pipe.

CC/21/02412/DOM: 34 Broyle Road. Loft conversion with rear dormer and velux windows.

CC/21/02415/TCA: Street Record, East Street Precinct. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) (all round) and reduce northern sectors to create a gap/clearance of 3m from the adjacent buildings on 2 no. Robinia pseudoacacia trees (T1 and T2).

CC/21/02430/FUL: Unit 4, Portfield Way. Installation of Mezzanine floor with existing retail units. (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission CC/11/00585/FUL - To expand the range of goods currently sold within Unit 4).

CC/21/02440/DOM: 48 Cavendish Street. Removal of existing dilapidated front wall, replacement of wall using new materials.

CC/21/02441/LBC: 48 Cavendish Street. Removal of existing dilapidated front wall, replacement of wall using new materials.

CC/21/02473/DOM: 50 Cedar Drive. Single storey rear extension.

CC/21/02557/ADV: 38 Little London. 6 no. non-illuminated wall hung signs (temporary for daytime only and removed each evening) and 1 no. non-illuminated hanging sign.

CC/21/02591/FUL: Unit 4, Portfield Way. Relaxation of Condition No.6 on planning permission CC/364/87 relating to range of goods that may be sold (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission CC/02/03399/FUL - To expand the range of goods currently sold within Unit 4).

CC/21/02594/FUL: Unit 4, Portfield Way. Variation of conditions no.2 of planning permission CC/02/03399/FUL relating to the range of goods permitted to be sold. (Additional wording: ‘The sale of convenience goods is permitted in one unit only within the application site (i.e units 3A, 3B, 4, 4A or any part thereof) and up to a maximum of 1,394 sqm and of no less than 1,000 sqm gia) - Variation of condition 2 from planning permission CC/10/03852/FUL - To expand the range of goods currently sold within Unit 4.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/00037/DOM: Copperfield, Main Road, Bosham. Proposal of new rooflight to west elevation. New dormer with Juliette balcony to south elevation and to lower cill on existing dormer to south elevation.

Cocking

SDNP/21/03460/HOUS: 5 Lamberts Yard. Proposal to erect a rear conservatory.

East Lavington

SDNP/21/04261/HOUS: Westerlands Lodge, Lavington Common, Duncton Common Road. Erection of detached outbuilding to replace existing structure.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/02509/HOUS: 32 Vann Road. Demolition of outbuilding to create a single storey side extension.

SDNP/21/03942/HOUS: 12 Homelands Copse. Demolition of shed and replace with outbuilding and retrospective consent for the erection of shed.

Fishbourne

FB/21/02548/TPA: 6 Beaver Close. Reduce west sector by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T6). Reduce west and north-west sectors by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T7). Both subject to FB/72/00045/TPO.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/03933/LIS: Fittleworth House, Bedham Lane. Installation of a ground source heat pump within field and ground source heat pump boiler within existing cellar.

SDNP/21/04126/HOUS: Grove House, Little Bognor Road. External and internal alterations to main house, replacement of conservatory with new single storey and part first-floor level rear extension. Conversion of stables to art studio and external changes to cottage. Conversion of barn to private entertaining space along with replacement of lean-to extension. Replacement of existing carport with new ancillary building.

SDNP/21/04127/LIS: Grove House, Little Bognor Road. External and internal alterations to main house, replacement of conservatory with new single storey and part first-floor level rear extension; conversion of stables to art studio and external changes to cottage; conversion of barn to private entertaining space along with replacement of lean-to extension; replacement of existing carport with new ancillary building.

SDNP/21/04345/HOUS: Latimer House, Bedham Lane. Installation of tennis court.

Funtington

SDNP/21/04006/LDP: The Bungalow, School Dell. Proposed lawful development single storey rear extension and detached garage.

SDNP/21/04117/TCA: Downstreet Cottage, Down Street, West Ashling. Reduce width by 2.5m on eastern sector on 1 no. Evergreen Oak tree (quoted on plan as T1) and reduce height by approx. 2m on 1 no. Lawson Conifer tree (quoted on plan as T2).

Lavant

SDNP/21/04215/HOUS: Norton House, Lower Road, East Lavant. Erection of two storey rear extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/04296/LDP: The Garden Cottage, Highstead Lane, Lickfold. Proposed greenhouse outbuilding.

SDNP/21/04317/FUL: Collyers Farm, Surrey Road, Lickfold. New hay barn.

Loxwood

LX/21/02364/DOM: Linden House, Flat 4, Guildford Road. Erection of 3m x 4m outside office space.

North Mundham

NM/21/02431/DOM: East Cottage, Post Office Lane. New carport to front of property.

Rogate

SDNP/21/02994/HOUS: 1 Hill View Cottages, London Road. Erection of 2no. single storey rear extensions.

SDNP/21/04366/HOUS: Lower Meads, Habin Lane. Amendments to design approved for alteration, entrance and side extension under SDNP/20/01784/HOUS - Position and reduced size of porch, change to fenestration of kitchen, relocation of utility room and ventilation, creation of a porch lobby.

SDNP/21/04462/LIS: Lower Meads, Habin Lane. Amendments to design approved for alteration, entrance and side extension under SDNP/20/01785/LIS - Position and reduced size of porch, change to fenestration of kitchen, relocation of utility room and ventilation, creation of a porch lobby.

Selsey

SY/21/01935/DOM: Beacon House, 4 Ursula Square. Proposed pitched roof to triple garage, removal of existing roof, to form first floor habitable accommodation.

SY/21/02458/PLD: Land To The North Of Warners Farm, Warners Lane. Use of land for the siting of caravans for occupation on a permanent residential basis.

Southbourne

SB/21/02532/TPA: 31 Russet Gardens, Hermitage. Crown reduce by 2.5m (back to previous pruning points) and removal of north-west facing limb (diameter of 20cm) overhanging extension on 1 no. Oak tree (T12) subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.

Tangmere

TG/21/02382/DOM: 3 Copse Farm Cottages, Tangmere Road. Amend ridge height from 3191mm to 3900mm and to add 3 no. velux windows (1500mm x 900mm) Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission TG/20/00554/DOM single storey extension to rear and new porch to front elevation.

TG/21/02540/DOM: 56 Churchwood Drive. To erect a sectional concrete garage on land adjacent to and associated with 56 Churchwood Drive.

West Wittering

WW/21/01867/DOM: Fairfield, Chapel Lane. Erection of new detached garage with access & parking. Extend part of previous ground floor side extension by 1m.

WW/21/02390/DOM: 1 Elms Way. Demolition of existing conservatory and replaced with single storey rear extension. Proposed porch, garage conversion and detached garage.

WW/21/02423/DOM: 20 Owers Way. Proposed single storey rear and side extensions and 3 no. new roof dormers.

