Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Appledram

AP/21/01599/FUL: Little Orchard, Mile End Lane. Proposed demolition of dwelling and garage and construction of a replacement dwelling.

Planning

Birdham

BI/21/01880/DOM: 20 Old Common Close. Single storey rear extension. Change use of loft space to habitatable accommodation with the addition of rear dormer and 2 no. roof lights.

BI/21/02539/FUL: Wheelhouse, 16 Greenacres. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling, garage and construction 1 no. dwelling, garage and swimming pool. (Variation of 2 from planning permission BI/19/03050/FUL - Substitution of amended plans).

Bosham

BO/21/02471/FUL: Unit 6, Southfields Industrial Estate. Construction of a replacement industrial (class B1, B2, B8 & E) unit.

BO/21/02480/DOM: 18 Shamrock Close. Proposed single storey front extension, loft conversion, 2 no. front rooflights and 1 no. rear dormer.

BO/21/02627/DOM: Cut Mill Cottage, Main Road. Two storey extension over existing flat roof, single storey oak loggia, and associated alterations.

Bury

SDNP/21/03894/TCA: The Arun Churches Vicarage, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Ash trees (quoted as T1-T3).

SDNP/21/04524/TCA: Bury Barn, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Maple tree (quoted as T1).

Chichester

CC/21/02437/LBC: 37 And 37A South Street. Change of use of 37a South Street to 1 no. dwelling with associated internal and external alterations. Partial change of use of 37 South Street to enable it to function as independent offices with associated internal alterations.

CC/21/02503/DOM: 43 Bishopsgate Walk. Part two storey, part single storey rear extension, resubmission of 20/01120/DOM.

CC/21/02511/FUL: Chichester City Arts Centre, St Bartholomews Church, Westgate. Change of use to a flexible commercial, educational, cultural and community use including dance studio and ancillary office, use class E(d), class F1(a-f) and F2(b) and associated works including 2 no. additional circular windows on East Elevation.

CC/21/02512/LBC: Chichester City Arts Centre, St Bartholomews Church, Westgate. Change of use to a flexible commercial, educational, cultural and community use including dance studio and ancillary office, use class E(d), class F1(a-f) and F2(b) and associated works including 2 no. additional circular windows on East Elevation.

CC/21/02507/TPA: Field Place, 2 Stanton Drive. Fell 1 no Field Maple tree (A) and 9 no. Ash trees (B-D and F-K). Reduce by 3m 1 no. branch on southern sector (growing into chimney) on 1 no. Norway Maple Crimson King tree (E). Removal of 1 no. branch on western sector (which is overlapping roof) on 1 no. Field Maple tree (L). Prune back to previous wound points on 1 no. Flowering Cherry tree (M). All 13 no. trees within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/21/02593/TCA: 10 Whyke Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 0.5m all round (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T1).

CC/21/02600/DOM: Long Dyke, The Drive. Replace existing flat roofs with pitched roofs, to include rooms in the roof and a proposed detached garage.

CC/21/02614/ADJ: Fordwater School, Summersdale Road. Installation of a new single classroom modular unit, including associated works.

CC/21/02610/TCA: 24 Lyndhurst Road. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 50% on 1no. Eucalyptus tree.

CC/21/02618/TCA: 22 Westgate. Notification of intention to reduce crown overall by 1m back to the previous pruning cuts to Laurel (T1). Reduce height by 1.5m to Junipers (T1 & T2).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/02168/FUL: Land North Of Good Vie, Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook. Erection of 2 bed dwelling. Temporary siting of mobile home to accommodate family.

CH/21/02361/FUL: Cockleberry Farm, Main Road, Bosham. Demolition of existing warehouse buildings, B8 container storage, residential caravans/park homes and stables and the erection of 10 no. dwellings and associated works including landscaping and access alterations.

CH/21/02537/DOM: Waterman House, Broad Road, Hambrook. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Cocking

SDNP/21/03724/HOUS: Mill House, Mill Lane. 1 no. greenhouse.

SDNP/21/03725/LIS: Mill House, Mill Lane. 1 no. greenhouse.

SDNP/21/03953/HOUS: 1 The Old School, Mill Lane. Demolition of 2no. garden sheds and erection on single outbuilding.

Earnley

E/21/01792/DOM: Pippins, Bookers Lane. New front porch, two storey side extension, exterior remodelling, adjustments to main roof to include thermal upgrade with increased ridge height, dormers and new roof finish.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/03095/HOUS: Merok, Dodsley Grove. Single storey extension to the rear of the property.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02608/DOM: 14 Wessex Avenue, East Wittering. Single storey rear extension and summerhouse. Reinstatement of garage. (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission EWB/19/02429/DOM- to allow for a revised internal layout).

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/21/04155/HOUS: Manor House, Church Lane, Elsted. Installation of a free standing greenhouse.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/01376/HOUS: Manor Farm, Vann Common. Conversion of existing outbuilding into habitable accommodation.

Funtington

SDNP/21/04165/FUL: Cedar Field, Five Acres Close. Change of use for the sculpture studio/ garage to 1 no. holiday let. Demolision of existing shed and erection of outbuilding with link extension between the holiday let and the outbuilding to form 1 unit.

SDNP/21/04406/HOUS: Laurel Cottage, Down Street, West Ashling. Single storey front extension.

Harting

SDNP/21/04320/LIS: Ffowlers Bucke, The Street, South Harting. Roofing and associated repairs.

Lavant

SDNP/21/04066/HOUS: 6 Yarbrook. Construction of dropped kerb and driveway from road to front garden for purpose of off road parking.

Linchmere

LM/21/02445/TCA: Bargate House, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Notification of intention to fell 5 no. Willow trees (G1 x3 trees and G2 x2 trees).

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/04401/TCA: Woodmancote, Vicarage Lane,. Notification of intention to reduce apical and lateral growth of the upper section by a maximum of 75cm on 1 no. Yew tree (T1).

Loxwood

LX/21/02576/PA1A: The Gatehouse, Plaistow Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 8.00m (b) maximum height - 3.60m (c) height of eaves - 2.50m.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/04442/FUL: Dial Green House, Dial Green Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and construction of replacement dwelling and associated works.

Milland

SDNP/21/03378/FUL: The Sawmill, Iping Road. Demolition of existing light industrial units and replacement with 5 no. new light industrial units with improved parking and landscaping.

SDNP/21/03670/FUL: Stocksfield, Borden Lane, Borden. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling.

North Mundham

NM/21/02528/DOM: Fisher Rest, Fisher Lane, South Mundham. Proposed indoor swimming pool and link extension, ground floor extension to garage, new dormers to existing garage roof and replacement conservatory (Renewal of NM/17/02043/DOM).

Oving

O/21/02481/FUL: Littlemead Business Centre, S & R Interiors Limited, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Single storey side extension and change of use from indoor sport, recreation or fitness E(d)) to Industrial E(g)(iii).

Petworth

SDNP/21/03721/HOUS: 68 Hampers Green. Two storey side and rear extension.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/02527/DOM: Roughlands, Durfold Wood, Plaistow. Erection of two storey side extension with dormer. Demolition of tank and shed and erection of two storey garage - (variation of condition 2 of planning permission PS/20/02382/DOM - to reposition garage, extend walls to be rendered (and walls of existing house to be rendered to match) with additional 5 no. windows proposed to garage.

Selsey

SY/21/02457/DOM: 15 James Street. Erection of single storey rear extension.

SY/21/02506/DOM: 1A Elmsfield. Proposed rear conservatory.

SY/21/02513/PLD: 32 Fontwell Road. 2 no. new roof lights on the front elevation.

Singleton

SDNP/21/04351/LIS: Huntsmans Cottage, 33 Foxhall, Charlton. Roof repairs works.

Southbourne

SB/21/02301/DOM: Highview House, Linwood Close, Nutbourne. Proposed double garage extension to existing property. Proposed porch and single storey extension to rear.

SB/21/02460/FUL: 306 Main Road. Alterations and conversion of first floor accommodation to two-bedroom flat.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/21/02604/ADJ: Sefter Farm, Pagham Road, Pagham. Construction of a new packhouse including relocation of staff parking area and landscaping. This site may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/04365/HOUS: Brook Corner, Ingrams Green Lane, Ingrams Green. Proposed tennis court to replace existing sand school.

SDNP/21/04404/TCA: Stone Cottage, Mill Lane, Stedham. Notification of intention to reduce height by 20% on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1) and crown reduce (height and widths) by 20% on 1 no. Holly tree (T4).

Stopham

SDNP/21/02830/HOUS: Browns Hall, Harwoods Green Lane. Proposed pottery studio.

Tillington

SDNP/21/04061/HOUS: The Little House, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Single storey side extension.

SDNP/21/04305/LDP: The Little House, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Proposed lawful development - construction of a rear extension to the main dwelling.

West Dean

SDNP/21/04295/HOUS: Downley Cottage, The Grinch. Replacement of garage with new garage/workshop.

West Itchenor

WI/21/02286/DOM: Windsong, Itchenor Road. First floor rear extension.

West Wittering

WW/21/02463/DOM: Whiteways, 34A Marine Drive. Addition of a single storey glass room located on the rear elevation.

Westbourne

WE/21/01673/DOM: 5 River Street. Installation of side dormer (resubmission of 10/03776/DOM with design amendments).

WE/21/02042/DOM: Ivyside, Duffield Lane, Woodmancote. Two-storey side extension with partial basement.

WE/21/02613/TCA: Ivydene, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Laurel trees (T1 & T4), 1 no. Holly tree (T5), 1 no. Magnolia tree (T3) and 1 no. Tawhiwhi tree (T2).

Woolbeding With Redford