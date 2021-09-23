Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Birdham

BI/21/02693/FUL: Harbour House, 22 Greenacres. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of a new dwelling, detached garage with annexe accommodation, swimming pool, boat house and workshop - Variation of Condition 1 of planning application BI/20/00223/FUL to formerly regularise minor amendments made to scheme during construction.

Planning

BI/21/02768/PNO: Hillands Farm, Batchmere Road. Erection of 1 no. agricultural barn.

Bosham

BO/21/02587/DOM: Laurel Cottage, Walton Lane. Erection of side extension, installation of door and window to side elevations and internal alterations.

BO/21/02588/LBC: Laurel Cottage, Walton Lane. Erection of side extension, installation of door and window to side elevations and internal alterations.

Chichester

CC/21/01864/FUL: 44 Cathedral Park, Bartholemews, Bognor Road. Proposed erection of a rear lean-to conservatory.

CC/21/02193/DOM: 21 Worcester Road. Demolishment of existing garage replaced with proposed single and two storey front and side extension, incorporating new garage, with alterations to fenestration.

CC/21/02585/LBC: St James Cottage, 115 Swanfield Drive. Installation of aluminium framed secondary glazing to the north, south and east facades.

CC/21/02631/DOM: 8 Parklands Road. Proposed drop kerb.

CC/21/02711/LBC: 31 East Street. Undertaking external repair and redecoration works. Including new uPVC framed double glazed windows to the non-original rear extension. Replacement roof coverings with cold applied liquid membrane and rainwater goods with new uPVC ‘cast iron’ style rainwater goods. Installation of new man safe system.

CC/21/02736/LBC: Marriott House, Tollhouse Close. Like for like repairs to the roof.

CC/21/02743/PLD: 3 Conduit Mead. Single storey rear extension.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/02567/FUL: Land Attached To Maybush, Cot Lane, Chidham. The erection of a barn for machinery storage.

CH/21/02572/DOM: 6 Chidham Place, Main Road, Chidham. Proposed single storey external store and extension to front porch.

CH/21/02690/DOM: Ivydene Cottage, Ivydene Crescent, Chidham. Erection of single storey rear extension and associated works.

Donnington

D/21/02545/PLD: 20 St Georges Drive. Single storey rear extension.

D/21/02746/DOM: 4 Selsey Road. Replacement of glass conservatory roof with flat roof plus partial infill of windows.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/04669/HOUS: Budgenor Cottage, A286 Hollist Lane To Winters Lane. Proposed extension of garage and new roof construction to add an additional bay providing habitable accommodation.

SDNP/21/04535/CCC: Parkmead, Pine Walk. Confirmation of Compliance of Conditions to planning application SDNP/15/02213/FUL.

SDNP/21/04720/CCC: Parkmead, Pine Walk. Confirmation of Compliance of Conditions to planning application SDNP/12/01392/FUL.

SDNP/21/04721/CCC: Parkmead, Pine Walk. Confirmation of Compliance of Conditions to planning application 11/03635/FUL.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02554/FUL: 11-15 Shore Road, East Wittering. Retrospective application for alterations to shop fronts including installation of cladding and alterations to fenestration.

EWB/21/02629/DOM: 24 Elcombe Close, Bracklesham. Replace existing conservatory with a single-storey rear extension.

EWB/21/02649/DOM: 20 Seafield Close, East Wittering. Single storey rear extension with flat roof, new window to rear and bifold doors to patio. The existing side door bricked up at low level and a new window installed to upper half.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/04601/LIS: Wadesmarsh Farmhouse, Fernden Lane. Replacement of existing stable/storage building with 1 no. ancillary barn to provide a gym and home office.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/04273/FUL: St Marys Church, Church Lane. Proposed new annex/parish meeting room building.

SDNP/21/02745/HOUS: 3 The Gardens. Proposed rear extensions and loft conversion above garage.

SDNP/21/04104/FUL: Rew Cottage, Hesworth Common Lane. Demolition of the existing single-storey garage, workshop and storage buildings, and their replacement with new single-storey outbuildings for the purposes of garaging, workshop and store, ancillary to the use of Rew Cottage.

SDNP/21/04010/HOUS: 3 The Old School, School Lane. Two storey extension to the east elevation and internal alterations.

Funtington

SDNP/21/04371/FUL: The Coach House, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Replacement dwelling, garage, swimming pool and pool house.

Hunston

HN/21/02609/TCA: 2 Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 1.5m on 1 no. Oak tree, 1 no. Hawthorne tree & by 1.5m on 6 no. Leylandii tree.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/04584/TCA: Woodmancote, Vicarage Lane. Notification of intention to remove approx. 18m of a Leyland Cypress hedge (T1) and approx. 14m of a Holly hedge (T2).

Loxwood

LX/21/02570/DOM: Mellow, High Street. Demolition of existing stable, proposed internal alteration, new porch and replacement oak frame garage.

LX/21/02571/LBC: Mellow, High Street. Proposed internal alteration, new porch and replacement oak frame garage.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/04326/HOUS: Hazards, High Hamstead Lane. Erection of single storey extension.

SDNP/21/04327/HOUS: Hazards, High Hamstead Lane. Erection of two storey and single storey extensions.

Linchmere

SDNP/21/03678/HOUS: Highfield House, Highfield Lane,. Single storey rear extension with alterations to fenestration.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/04634/HOUS: 6 South Street. Single storey extension and internal alterations to house. Erection of a greenhouse. Alterations to existing garage and new enclosed steps from garden to garage.

SDNP/21/04635/LIS: 6 South Street. Single storey extension and internal alterations to house. Erection of a greenhouse. Alterations to existing garage and new enclosed steps from garden to garage.

SDNP/21/01937/LIS: Midhurst Sports House, West Street. Repair and redecorate front of shop and wooden housing for awning structure and add branding to signage.

SDNP/21/03547/HOUS: Holly Cottage, Sandy Lane. Demolition of existing single storey extension and erection of a part single, part two storey side and rear extension.

Northchapel

SDNP/21/04505/CND: Diddlesford Manor Farm Lot 1, Diddlesfold Lane. Demolition of existing 2 no. dwellings and garages and erection of 1 no. dwelling with associated outbuilding and 1 no. agricultural tied dwelling with associated access and landscaping. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/19/04441/FUL - variation of plans and elevations of the approved tied dwelling house).

Oving

O/21/02668/TPA: Drayton House, Drayton Lane. Fell 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T16) subject to O/73/00754/TPO.

O/21/02747/TPA: 109 Highfield Lane. Reduce/trim widths by 0.5m and reduce heights down to 7m on 9 no. Lawson Cypress tree and 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree within Group, G1 subject to O/87/00758/TPO.

Petworth

SDNP/21/04631/TCA: The Hermitage, East Street. Notification of intention to fell 40-50m length of 1 no. mix of mainly Privet/Holly hedgerow.

Selsey

SY/21/02396/DOM: 11 Sunnymead Close. Proposed ground floor rear extension and first floor roof extension including new steeper pitched roof.

Sidlesham

SI/21/02694/FUL: Saltwinds, 86 Fletchers Lane. Demolition of agricultural building and construction of new dwelling and associated works. Alternative to prior approval consent approval ref: SI/20/00938/PA3Q.

SI/21/02764/TPA: 35A Chalk Lane. Reduce 1 no. limb on west sector by 4m on 2 no. Black Poplar trees (marked on plan as 1 & 3), reduce 2 no. limbs on west sector by 4m on 2 no. Black Poplar trees (marked on plan as 4 & 6), reduce 1 no. limb on west sector and 1 no. limb on east sector by 4m on 1 no. Black Poplar tree (marked on plan as 5) and Fell 1 no. Black Poplar tree (marked on plan as 2) all within Group, G3 subject to SI/86/00938/TPO.

Singleton

SDNP/21/04608/TCA: Grove Cottage, A286 Town Lane To The Grove. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2-3m (all round) on 1 no Magnolia tree and crown reduce by up to 0.5m (all round) on 1 no. Cherry tree, 1 no. Apple tree and 1 no. Elder tree.

Southbourne

SB/21/02414/FUL: Green Orchards, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Demolition of existing garage and erection of 2 no. two-bedroom detached chalet bungalows and replacement double garage.

SB/21/02689/DOM: The Warren, Nutbourne Park, Nutbourne. Removal of rear conservatory and erection of single storey extension, removal of front conservatory to form a bay window and removal of and replacement of porch.

SB/21/02756/DOM: Pippins, 9 Priors Close. Single storey rear extension. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to extend over new extension including new dormer, and associated works. Replacement garage.

Tangmere

TG/21/02677/TCA: Mooncoin, Malcolm Road. Notification of intention to reduce heights by 2m (down to a height of approx. 12m) on a group of Elm and Cherry trees.

West Wittering

WW/21/02704/DOM: Little Hayes, Meadow Lane. Two storey front and rear extensions. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 21/00518/DOM - plant room to east elevation).

WW/21/02782/DOM: 20 Elmstead Park Road. Refurbishment to include change of use garage to habitable accommodation, new porch and alterations to windows.

Westbourne

WE/21/02487/DOM: 8 River Street. Alterations to fenestration including 1 no. additional window to first floor rear elevation.

WE/21/02488/LBC: 8 River Street. Internal first floor alterations to create a second bedroom, with alterations to fenestration including 1 no. replacement timber window and 1 no. additional timber window to first floor rear elevation.

Westhampnett

WH/21/02814/DOM: Bay Leaf House, Stane Street. Resubmission of change use of loft space to habitable accommodation with three rooflights to the front roof slope, two rooflights to the rear roof slope, and a rear dormer with pitched and hipped roof.

Wisborough Green