Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

Boxgrove

BX/21/01872/DOM: 39 Crouch Cross Lane. Demolition of existing single garage building, ground floor rear and side extension, roof conversion.

Bury

SDNP/21/03372/FUL: Bignor Park Nursery, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Change of use of land from agricultural to a mixed Class B2/Class B8 and equestrian use. Reclad and extend the existing barn to provide a bespoke joinery workshop, erection of a new stable block, installation of a horse walker and sand school and provision of ancillary parking, drainage and landscaping.

Chichester

CC/21/01286/DOM: 18 St Johns Street. Erection of Veranda.

CC/21/02633/DOM: 36 St James Square. Single storey rear extension.

CC/21/02692/DOM: The Old Surgery, 15 Westgate. Removal of existing close boarded fence and construction of freestanding brick and flint faced wall. Construction.

CC/21/02789/PA1A: 1 Velyn Avenue. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.80m (b) maximum height - 2.98m (c) height of eaves - 2.98m.

CC/21/02799/FUL: Globe House, Station Approach. Retrospective planning permission for a temporary (1 year) installation of a robotic pizza vending machine unit and its operation as a hot food take-away unit (sui generis use).

CC/21/02808/ADV: Corn Exchange, East Street. 2no. Internal individual acrylic letters at high level. 2no. Internal Individual acrylic letters at low level. 1no. internal individual face lit illuminated letters fixed to rail and existing balustrade posts.

CC/21/02815/DOM: 3 Litten Terrace. Rear extensions to ground and first floor, rear dormer, alterations to wall colour on principal elevation facade and fenestration, new garden room/store to rear.

CC/21/02826/TCA: 5 St Pauls Gardens. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to original heights/pollard points of approx. 5m) on 3 no. Lime trees (T1-T3).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/02474/DOM: Fairhaven, Main Road, Chidham. Single storey single garage/home workshop to replace dilapidated asbestos-clad garage - (variation of condition 2 and 3 from Planning Permission CH/01/01253/DOM - variation to include change of materials to match those of the main house and alterations to the size of building.).

Donnington

D/21/02646/DOM: 1 St Georges Drive. Single storey rear extension and two storey side extension over existing single storey extension.

D/21/02713/PLD: 61 Graydon Avenue. Proposed single storey infill extension to side elevation and detached outbuilding for studio/office use.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02762/DOM: 9 Solent Road, East Wittering. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a single storey side extension and changes to fenestration.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/04741/TCA: Bennetts Field, 10 Church Road. Notification of intention to fell 1no. Ash Tree (T1).

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/04220/CND: Coal Yard, School Close. Redevelopment of coal yard to provide nine dwellings and associated access, garages and landscaping. (Variation of condition 15 of permission SDNP/14/02892/FUL - tree works).

Funtington

FU/21/02257/DOM: Bramley, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Demolition of single storey extension and carport to rear of property. Construction of two storey extension to rear and first floor extension to side of property.

SDNP/21/03873/HOUS: West Stoke Farm House, Downs Road, West Stoke. Various internal and external alterations to existing house and outbuildings, including increasing the depth of 2 no. light wells, removal of 1 no. chimney and removal of 1 no. existing dormer. 2 no. ground floor side extensions, 1 no. proposed dormer, 1 no. proposed porch, alterations to fenestration and replacement windows.

SDNP/21/03874/LIS: West Stoke Farm House, Downs Road, West Stoke. Various internal and external alterations to existing house and outbuildings, including reducing level of the basement, removing columns in basement and increasing the depth of 2 no. light wells, removal of 1 no. of chimney and removal of 1 no. existing dormer. 2 no. ground floor side extensions, 1 no. proposed dormer, 1 no. proposed porch, alterations to fenestration and replacement windows.

SDNP/21/04617/LDP: Little Quinnings, Malthouse Lane, West Ashling. Proposed single storey rear extension to the main house and multi-use outbuilding.

SDNP/21/04726/LIS: Cobdens, Sandy Lane, East Ashling. Replacement windows, conservatory glazing & removal of internal partition.

Graffham

SDNP/21/04869/APNB: Land West of The Last Post, Graffham Common Road. Prior approval for confirmation of the external appearance of the forestry building and for its design following prior notification SDNP/21/03957/APNB.

Harting

SDNP/21/04247/HOUS: Old Park, Eastfield Lane, East Harting. Replacement of the conservatory and bay window, forming part of the original east (rear) elevation of the property.

Heyshott

SDNP/21/04276/HOUS: Mint Down Cottage, Hoyle Lane. Extension to garage to provide garden room.

Loxwood

LX/21/02659/DOM: Drungewick Manor, Drungewick Lane. Replacement of existing barn to accomodate tractor storage, garage, workshop and ancillary annexe.

LX/21/02682/DOM: Headfoldswood Farm, Plaistow Road. Application for minor internal and external alterations.

LX/21/02683/LBC: Headfoldswood Farm, Plaistow Road. Application for minor internal and external alterations.

North Mundham

NM/21/02599/DOM: Peckhams Farmhouse, Peckhams Copse Lane. Extension to the north elevation, internal and external remodeling and proposed detached barn/garage.

Petworth

SDNP/21/04713/TCA: Easter Cottage, 308B North Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Bay tree.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/02198/DOM: Deer Leap, The Ride, Ifold. Demolition of existing greenhouse, utility, attached garage and garden room, replaced with proposed single-storey rear and side extensions with loft extension, associated roof works and 4 no. proposed dormers. Various alterations including new porch and changes to fenestration.

PS/21/02605/FUL: 4 Oakdene Place, Ifold. Change of use of garden land to residential land and retention of 1 no. shelter and decking area.

Rogate

SDNP/21/04692/HOUS: Robin Hill, Fyning Lane. Proposed double width garage with flat green system roof and solar panels.

Selsey

SY/21/02592/LBC: Norton Priory, Rectory Lane. New traditional door to main house to replace existing window.

SY/21/02628/DOM: 22 Colt Street. Ground floor internal and external alteration.

SY/21/02676/DOM: 40 Bonnar Road. Proposed first floor side extension and front porch. Replacement cladding to front bay window and over-rendering of existing pebble dashing to whole house.

SY/21/02787/TPA: Natures Way Food, Chichester Road. Reduce heights by approx. 10m (down to 11m) on 64 no. Poplar trees within Group, G1 subject to SY/07/00131/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/21/02742/DOM: Bramleys, Highleigh Road. Installation of 1 no. roof light/window on rear elevation.

Stoughton

SDNP/21/04670/TCA: Keepers Cottage, Milberry Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx 3m (all round) on 2 no. Hornbeam hedgerows and removal of 1 no. branch on the eastern sector (overhanging the Lane) on 1 no. Beech tree.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/21/01979/HOUS: Winters Hill, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Replacement timber framed cage.

West Itchenor

WI/21/02307/FUL: The Ship Inn, The Street, Itchenor. Demolition of chimney and replacement of window with double doors.

Westbourne

WE/21/01596/DOM: Norman House Farm, North Street. Demolition of single storey rear kitchen extension and erection of single storey extension. Proposed loft conversion to include new gable end to side elevation and 2no. skylights.

WE/21/02484/LBC: 6 River Street. Rear ground floor and side first floor extensions with associated roof works, internal alterations and replacement of 1 no. timber windows to first floor rear elevation.

WE/21/02485/DOM: 7 River Street. Replacement of 2 no. timber windows to rear elevation.

WE/21/02486/LBC: 7 River Street. Replacement of 2 no. timber windows to rear elevation.

WE/21/02489/DOM: 9 River Street. Demolition of existing conservatory replaced with ground floor rear extension and 3 no. replacement timber windows to first floor rear elevation.

WE/21/02490/LBC: 9 River Street. Demolition of existing conservatory replaced with ground floor rear extension and 3 no. replacement timber windows to first floor rear elevation.

WE/21/02685/TCA: Church House, Westbourne Road. Notification of intention to crown lift to approx. 5.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Tulip tree (T1).

Wisborough Green

WR/21/02790/FUL: Cricketers Arms, Durbans Road. Garden renovation, new access to garden and internal alterations for access.