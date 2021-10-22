Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Birdham

BI/21/02818/FUL: Land North Of Cowdry Nursery, Sidlesham Lane. Change of use of land to a campsite with erection of 1 no. shepherd hut.

BI/21/02858/FUL: Court Barn Court, Barn Road. Replacement dwelling, outbuilding and associated works.

BI/21/02988/TPA: Mead House, 18 Pipers Mead. Crown reduce (height and widths) back to previous pruning points on 2 no. Oak trees (quoted as T1 and T2) within Group, G2 subject to BI/83/00023/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/21/02835/TPA: Thatch Cottage, Church Lane. Remove 1 no. limb/stem on east sector of 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G4 subject to BX/76/00102/TPO.

BX/21/02935/TPA: Priory Gate, The Street. Crown lift to 7m above ground level (west sector) overhanging highway on 1 no. Hornbeam tree (quoted as T5, TPO’d as T17) and 4 no. Holm Oak trees (quoted as T4, TPO’d as T15, T9, T10 & T11). All 5 no. trees within Group, G3 subject to BX/76/00102/TPO.

BX/21/03027/TCA: Thatch Cottage, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Elm trees (T2-T5).

BX/21/02984/TCA: Flintwalls, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Monterey tree (quoted as T1) and 1 no. Lawsons Cypress tree (quoted as T2). Reduce height to 7m on 1 no. Bay tree (quoted as T3).

Bury

SDNP/21/04912/HOUS: Hillside Fruit Farm, Bury Common. 2 Storey extensions (east and west) to existing dwelling.

SDNP/21/05016/FUL: Hillside Fruit Farm, Bury Common. Replacement agricultural outbuilding.

Chichester

CC/21/02444/LBC: 116 St Pancras. Repaint 1 no. front door.

CC/21/02491/FUL: 13A Oving Road. Change use from A1 to A5.

CC/21/02574/DOM: 6 Lower Walls Walk. Installation of 2 no. gates.

CC/21/02575/FUL: 1 Old Market Avenue. Replacement balustrade, doors to roof terrace and addition of an air-conditioning unit.

CC/21/02710/FUL: 31, 32 And 33 East Street. External repair and redecoration works. Including new uPVC framed double glazed windows to the non-original rear extension. Replacement roof coverings with cold applied liquid membrane and rainwater goods with new uPVC ‘cast iron’ style rainwater goods. Installation of new mansafe system.

CC/21/02825/FUL: Martins Farm, Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Vehicular access driveway and timber gate.

CC/21/02877/DOM: 2 St Peters. Proposed single storey rear extension, new paving carparking area including door and alterations.

CC/21/02889/PLD: White House Farm, Old Broyle Road, West Broyle. Change of use for existing Farmhouse from Agricultural to market dwelling and existing redundant agricultural barn to market dwelling.

CC/21/02890/TPA: 1 Mount Lane. Crown reduce by 7m (overall) on 1 no. Lime tree (T1) subject to CC/11/00045/TPO.

CC/21/02894/FUL: 4 Brandy Hole Lane. Proposal of replacement dwelling, garage and garden room, new access with entrance gates and piers to the front and a swimming pool to the rear.

CC/21/02950/TPA: 2 Dunstan Close. Crown reduce by approx. 1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Leylandii tree (quoted as T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/21/02957/TPA: 35 Harberton Crescent. Reduce height by 1.5m (all round) on 2no. Conifer trees (T1-T2). Prune by 1m on 1no. Magnolia Shrub (T3). Reduce height by 0.5m and prune 0.5m (south-east sector) on 1no. Pear tree (T4). All trees within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/21/03030/ADJ: Loxwood Primary School, Nicholsfield, Loxwood. School Safety Zone proposal.

CC/21/03031/ADJ: Bourne Community College, Park Road, Southbourne. School Safety Zone proposal.

Earnley

E/21/02989/DOM: The Manor House, Clappers Lane. Alterations to form utility room and linking side door extension.

E/21/02990/LBC: The Manor House, Clappers Lane. Alterations to form utility room and linking side door extension.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/05102/TPO: Durlestone, 12 High Path. Reduce overall canopy by up to 3m, reduce back 1 no. lower lateral limb on west sector by up to 3.5m and to remove 2 no. lower lateral branches on south sector on 1 no. Copper beech tree (T1), subject to 85/00410/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02944/DOM: Neska, Longlands Road, East Wittering. Part retrospective for retention of incidental railway carriage and relocation of driveway.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/05084/HOUS: Fernden Grange, Fernden Lane. Demolition of rear orangery, extension to include a new orangery. Extensions to the south west elevation to incorporate garden stores and form a laundry room, cloakroom, wine room and an extension to the gym. Minor first floor extensions and internal reconfiguration on the south west side elevation.

Funtington

SDNP/21/04706/FUL: St Marys Church, Church Lane. Re-roofing including installation of photovoltaic array.

Graffham

SDNP/21/04945/HOUS: Pescods Store, Graffham Street. Side garage extension and reinstating of original driveway.

Harting

SDNP/21/05053/LIS: The White Hart Inn, The Street, South Harting. Amendments to existing bar counter and creation of a glazed internal lobby area.

SDNP/21/05099/TCA: Old Well Cottage, West Harting Street, West Harting. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 30% on 2no Apple Tree (T1 & T2).

Lavant

SDNP/21/04940/HOUS: Barn House, 69 Midhurst Road. Single storey rear extension including internal/external alterations, front veranda and drive entrance gate.

SDNP/21/05022/TCA: Burches Barn, A286 Sheepwash Lane to West Stoke Road, Mid Lavant. Notification of intention to reduce by up to 3m (back to old pruning points) on 1 no. Laural tree (T1). Reduce by 2m (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Pear trees (T2 and T3).

Loxwood

LX/21/02849/FUL: Land South West Of Willets Way. 5 no. residential dwellings, vehicular and pedestrian access and hard and soft landscaping.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/05033/LIS: Dickhurst Farm Barn at Dickhurst Farm, Petworth Road. Proposal of 2 no. car, single storey timber framed garage with side lean-to for storage.

SDNP/21/05035/LIS: Dickhurst Farm Cottage, Petworth Road. Proposed swimming pool pond and single storey pool house, with toilet facilities and plant room.

Linchmere

SDNP/21/04922/HOUS: Westcroft Farm, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Retrospective infill application between the house and garage.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/05093/HOUS: 6 Taylors Field. Single Storey Rear Extension.

Selsey

SY/21/02902/PLD: 15 Large Acres. Proposal of single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

SY/21/02939/FUL: 81 - 83 High Street. Change of use of retail unit to 1 no. residential apartment with alterations to existing fenestration.

SY/21/02986/PLD: 14 Bonnar Road. Single storey rear extension.

SY/21/03012/FUL: 17 - 19 Seal Road. Alterations and conversion of main property into 7 no. flats, demolition of existing bungalow and associated access alterations, parking, bin and cycle storage (approved under SY18/01629/FUL, varied by SY/19/02773/FUL) - Variation/Removal of Condition 6 of permission SY/19/02773/FUL - seeking relief from condition.

Singleton

SDNP/21/02959/FUL: Woodstock House Hotel, East Dean Lane, Charlton. Cladding to exterior of building and decked area to the front.

Southbourne

SB/21/01165/DOM: Spinmill, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Single storey rear extension.

SB/21/02741/DOM: Vectis, Main Road, Nutbourne. Relocation of front door from the east elevation to the south elevation.

SB/21/02910/DOM: 18 Manor Way. Removal of the existing single storey attached outbuilding and associated cat-slide roof. Erection of two storey pitched roof side extension.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/21/02977/ADJ: Billingshurst Trade Park, Stane Street, Billingshurst. Reserved matters application for the approval of remaining conditions in relation to plot 17 following approval of outline application DC/18/2122, (A Hybrid Planning application comprising: Detailed planning permission for up to 4,998sqm of B1c,B2 and B8 use floorspace, roundabout access junction from the A29, access, parking, servicing areas and associated landscaping (phase 1). Outline planning permission for up to 14,075sqm of B1c, B2 B8 use floorspace, petrol filling station with ancillary retail offer and drive through coffee unit, with all matters reserved except for access (phase 2)) relating to access, layout, scale,appearance and landscaping.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/05100/TCA: 28 Lavender Row, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T1). Reduce back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Sorbus tree (quoted as T2).

West Lavington

SDNP/21/05108/HOUS: Robinswood, Church Road. Installation of a freestanding greenhouse.

West Wittering

WW/21/02997/DOM: Cobblers Barn, Seaward Drive. Ground floor single storey mobility bedroom/study extension.

WW/21/03021/FUL: The Cart Shed, Chapel Lane. Single storey extension to existing dwelling and change of use of land to residential.

