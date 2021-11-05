Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Appledram

AP/21/03117/DOM: Quay Cottage, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Demolition of existing single garage/store and construction of replacement single storey building, side extension and new tree planting.

Planning

Birdham

BI/21/03127/TPA: Beechway, Martins Lane. Crown reduce by 25% (back to old would points) on 1 no. Hornbeam tree (T1) subject to BI/01/00039/TPO.

Bosham

BO/21/03131/DOM: Cedarcroft, Sunnyway. Proposed single and two-storey extensions and other alterations to the existing external appearance.

BO/21/03140/FUL: Cove House, Smugglers Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings, erection of two storey detached dwelling including indoor swimming pool and detached garage - (variation of condition 16 of planning permission BO/20/02389/FUL - ensure floor levels are referenced as ‘Finished floor level shall be set no lower than 4.65 metres above Ordnance Datum (AOD). Finished floor level of the upper ground floor shall be no lower than 5.10mAOD.

Boxgrove

BX/21/03125/DOM: Oak Cottage, Park Lane, Halnaker. Alteration and extension proposals to the existing dwelling with a detached garage outbuilding.

Bury

SDNP/21/05312/LIS: Lower House Farm, West Burton Road, West Burton. Utility extension.

SDNP/21/05483/OHL: Hadworth Barn, Hadworth Lane. Installation of a third wire on existing 11kV network for the purpose of providing 3 phase (Ref: ADE/LG/EQN105).

Chichester

CC/21/02839/DOM: 21 Anna Sewell Way. Relocation of fence to boundary line.

CC/21/02976/FUL: 60 & 60A North Street. Change use of vacant area of retail storage and vacant area of office to C3 dwelling, bin/cycle bin including internal and external alterations at 60 North Street. Refurbishment to the main first floor offices with new front door at 60a North Street.

CC/21/03029/TPA: Land South Of 45 Marchwood Gate, Marchwood. Crown reduce height by up to 2.5m and widths by up to 2.0m (all round back to old wound points) on 1 no. Whitebeam tree (quoted as 8) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/21/03062/TPA: Land At Regnum Court, North Walls. Crown reduce by 1m (all round) on 1 no. Liquidamber tree (T21). Crown reduce by 1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Cherry tree (T23) and 1 no. Crab Apple tree (T29). Crown reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Whitebeam tree (T24). Crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (T28). Crown lift to 4m (above ground level) and crown reduce by 1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Cherry tree (T30). All 6 no. trees subject to CC/92/00274/TPO.

CC/21/03095/TPA: 3 Stavely Gardens. Fell 3 no. Sycamore trees and reduce height by 4m on 1 no. Chestnut tree. All 4 no. trees are within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/21/03085/TCA: 13 Cavendish Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Purple-Leaf Plum tree (T1).

CC/21/03086/TCA: 38 West Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Bay tree (T1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/03139/FUL: Orchard Farm, Drift Lane, Chidham. Erection of detached dwelling . Alternative scheme to that approved under application 20/00164/OUT.

Cocking

SDNP/21/05241/TCA: Jasmine Cottage, A286 Crypt Lane To Church Lane. Notification of intention to thin lower crown area by 20% on 1 no. Scots Pine tree (T1).

Compton

SDNP/21/05240/TCA: 1 School Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1.5m on 1 no. Birch tree (T1).

Duncton

SDNP/21/04846/HOUS: 1 Garden Mews, Barlavington. Addition of one window to the first floor, principal elevation.

Earnley

E/21/03093/DOM: Blackthorn Barn, 101B First Avenue, Almodington. Raise roof height by 1.8m to provide rooms in roof (resubmission of E/21/00118/DOM).

E/21/03147/TCA: Chapel Cottage, Bookers Lane. Notification of intention to reduce crown (all round) back to previous pruning points and remove 1 no. lower branch (ref A) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) and reduce crown (all round) back to previous pruning points on 1 no. and Willow tree (T2).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02982/DOM: The Beeches, 23 Barn Road, East Wittering. Hip to gable roof extension with raised ridge and eaves and 3 no. dormers. Two storey rear extension and various alterations including changes to fenestration and amendments to existing store building.

EWB/21/03100/DOM: Windsor, Farm Road, Bracklesham. First floor extension to existing bungalow - Variation of Conditions 2 (Decided Plans) & 3 (Materials) of householder permission EWB/20/03312/DOM - substitute revised drawings with approved to reflect alternative external materials.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/21/05007/BBPN: Underhill Cottage, Buriton Road, Treyford. Under Regulation 5 installation of 5 no. new poles and fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus.

SDNP/21/05009/BBPN: Buriton Barn, Buriton Farm, Buriton Farm Lane, Treyford. Under Regulation 5 installation of 11 no. new poles and fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus.

Fishbourne

FB/21/02899/DOM: Mermaid Cottage, Main Road. Proposed dormer window to rear (North) elevation.

FB/21/02900/LBC: Mermaid Cottage, Main Road. Proposed dormer window to rear (North) elevation.

FB/21/02927/PLD: The Carolinas, Clay Lane. Proposed lawful development single storey rear extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/05183/TCA: Grove House, Little Bognor Road. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Fir trees (quoted as T1 and T2), 5 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as T3, T4, T6, T10 and T11), 1 no. Blue Cedar tree (quoted as T7), 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as T8), 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T12) and 1 no. Scots Pine tree (T13). Crown reduce by up to 2m (all round) on 1 no. Yew tree (T5).

Funtington

SDNP/21/05127/HOUS: Mount Nelson, Down Street, West Ashling. Rear dormer extension, existing roof to south of dwelling replaced with sedum green roof. Minor works to openings with like-for-like replacements. Redeveloped access route/driveway.

SDNP/21/05288/TPO: Brookfield, 5 Lynch Down. Fell 1 no. Holm Oak tree (quoted as T2) within Group, G1 subject to FU/72/00517/TPO.

Harting

SDNP/21/05309/TCA: High Hollist, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Ash trees (T1 and T2) and 1 no. Elm tree (T3). Coppice 1 no Hazel tree (T4).

Hunston

HN/21/02774/DOM: 23 St Leodegars Way. Replacement roof and fenestration to existing rear and side extensions with 1m rear single storey extension.

HN/21/03138/FUL: Land And Buildings South Of Little Willow, Hunston Road. Change of use of land to private gypsy and traveller caravan site consisting of 1 no. mobile home, 1 no. touring caravan, 1 no. utility dayroom and associated development (alternative scheme following refusal of application 20/03163/FUL).

Linchmere

SDNP/21/04464/FUL: 1 Stone Pit Cottages, Marley Combe Road, Camelsdale. Erection of a combined timber framed car port/garage, new entrance gate and self-setting gravel driveway. Enhancements to single lane slip road to include new surface, introduction of a small ramp at the start of the road to restrict access and a key removable centre post so that access to the national park is restricted.

Marden

SDNP/21/05256/HOUS: Switchback Barn, North Marden Road, East Marden. Raising the height of the roof of the southern single storey wing of the dwelling by approximately 0.5 metres to accommodate a bathroom and home office. The removal of the existing enclosed oil tank on the northern side of the eastern wing and its replacement with an Air Source Heat Pump.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/04751/HOUS: 1 Taylors Field. Erection fo single storey front extension, side car port, installtion of rear dormer, front rooflights and conversion of loft space into a habitable room.

Milland

SDNP/21/04949/HOUS: Titty Hill Farm, Titty Hill. Erection of single story rear extension and alteration of existing roof surfaces from flat to pitched.

Oving

O/21/03064/FUL: Former Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester. Detailed application for the erection of a building for use as a Builder’s Merchant with trade counter together with access (previously approved under reference 19/00619/OUT), together with outside storage, landscaping and associated works.

O/21/03116/PNO: Reeds Farm, Colworth Lane. Winter storage lagoon for dirty water to allow summer irrigation of surrounding grassland.

O/21/03126/TCA: Brambles, Gribble Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx. 1m and crown lift to approx. 1.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Indian Bean Tree (T1), crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Indian Bean Tree (T2) and fell 1 no. Blue Cypress tree (T3).

Petworth

SDNP/21/05302/TCA: 5 Trumpers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/21/05310/TCA: Hatchets, Byworth Road, Byworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Poplar tree (quoted as 1) and 6 no. Conifer (Laylandi) trees (quoted as 2 to 7).

SDNP/21/05348/HOUS: Cherry Tree Cottage, Byworth Road, Byworth. Single storey front extension, replacement of existing single glazed windows with new double glazed units, and replacement of 2no. existing rooflights to rear elevation with new dormer windows.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/02987/DOM: Blossom Tree, The Lane, Ifold. Single storey rear extension and associated changes to ground floor fenestration.

Rogate

SDNP/21/05282/HOUS: Stone Cottage, Slade Lane. Single storey garden room extension and breezeway link.

Selsey

SY/21/02413/FUL: Villa Maria, Chichester Road. Subdivision and extension of Villa Maria to create an additional 3 bedroom dwelling. Erection of a 3 bedroom dwelling.

SY/21/03089/FUL: Ashbourne Residential Home, Byways. Alterations to existing building to form a single residential dwelling.

Sidlesham

SI/21/02362/DOM: Lockgate Cottage, Lockgate Road. Formation of new vehicular access and erection of detached garage.

SI/21/02786/FUL: Land South Of Telephone Exchange, Selsey Road. Change of use of land to storage of caravans and boats. Erection of secure storage building and associated hardstanding. (part retrospective).

SI/21/03040/FUL: North Barn, Willowdene Nursery, Fletchers Lane. Erection of 1 no. 3 bed dwelling - alternative to planning permission SI/20/02191/FUL for 1 no. 5 bed dwelling.

SI/21/03104/FUL: Seven Springs, Rotten Row. Erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling.

Singleton

SDNP/21/05335/HOUS: Mask House, 24 Foxhall, Charlton. Proposal of a two-bay garage barn to replace existing garage, with associated external works, including wooden gates with an adjacent fence.

Southbourne

SB/21/02363/DOM: Slipper Mill Cottage, 53 Slipper Road. Proposed single storey rear and side extension and 3 no dormers.

SB/21/02791/DOM: 7 West View Cottages, South Lane. Double storey rear extension, front porch and side bay window.

SB/21/03049/DOM: Harbour View, 35 Slipper Road. Two storey side extension to include lift.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/05163/LDP: 27 Lavender Row, Stedham. Installation of 1 no. velux rooflight window to rear roof slope of the property.

SDNP/21/05223/TCA: 27 Lavender Row, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree.

West Lavington

SDNP/21/05307/TCA: South Pond Cottage, South Street, Midhurst. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Conifer trees.

West Wittering