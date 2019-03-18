Plans for nearly 200 new homes in Selsey are moving forward

Proposals to build nearly 200 homes on land near Manor Road in Selsey moved forward this week with an application to Chichester District Council.

The hybrid plan details a final layout for 119 homes on land east of Manor Road alongside planning permission for another 74 homes on the northern part of the site.

Hybrid application for 119 homes in phase 1 and up to 74 homes in phase 2 on Land East Of Manor Road, Selsey. 19/00321/FUL

Landlink Estates is proposing a mix of two to four bedroom homes and two-bedroom flats, with access via Manor Road.

A new access is also suggested on Drift Road, along with a link road through the development to Manor Road on the other side and traffic calming measures to prevent roads through the site being used as a rat run.

Environmental protection offivers have raised concerns that construction work could have a ‘significant adverse impact’ on the surrounding area with respect to noise and have advised that appropriate mitigation be made a condition.

One objection has been submitted so far citing issues with flooding in the area and strain on local services such as roads, schools and public transport.

Natasha Hancock wrote: “My animals are able to get an appointment quicker then humans are able to at the Selsey Health Centre.

“If you work in Chichester and [are] required to be at work for 9am you now have to leave at 8am to make sure you arrive on time.

“Due to all the housing developments in the area this one will increase the traffic on a [far] too busy road already.”