Plans submitted for 100 new Oving homes

Detailed plans for 100 new homes in Oving have been submitted to the council.

Outline permission for the site south of Oving Road and to the east of the A27 was granted on appeal by a planning inspector in August 2017.

There are eight homes and a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses to the north of the land due to be developed.

Now a reserved matters application detailing the layout and design of the 100 new homes has been submitted by Redrow Homes to Chichester District Council.

A total of 30 per cent affordable housing is included in the scheme.

According to a covering letter submitted with the application: “The proposed development would make a positive contribution to the area by providing an attractive development with a suitable level of affordable housing.

“Special consideration has been given to the deign of the development through the use of an appropriate palette of materials for the location and providing a scale and density of development that is appropriate for this location on the eastern edge of Chichester.”

Land to the south is identified as a new strategic site called ‘East of Chichester’ for 600 homes in the draft local plan preferred approach although it could accommodate 1,000.

The council held a consultation on this document earlier this year as part of its local plan review.

The site is also near the 500-home Shopwhyke Lakes development currently being built to the north of Oving Road.

