Plans to build 150 new Birdham homes submitted

Gladman wants outline permission for land to the south of the A286 Main Road opposite Birdham Stores and has lodged an application with Chichester District Council

The scheme includes 30 per cent affordable housing and public open space.

The application is one of a number submitted across the Manhood Peninsula recently as CDC currently lacks a five-year housing land supply and an up to date local plan.

Application site for proposed 150 homes in Birdham

It argues that CDC is required to provide enough housing land to meet its full future housing needs and is ‘currently failing to do so’, with the application being submitted in the context of meeting the housing need within the local authority are and assisting in resolving the national housing crisis.

The site is an irregularly shaped field in agricultural use ‘is well related to the settlement and is contained by physical features at is urban edge’

The developer also argues the site is sustainably located with new homes having ‘easy access’ to local services and facilities, public transport links, employment areas and the public right of way network and is not covered by any landcape designations and contains ‘few features of landscape merit’.

The application concludes: “The site is a logical extension to Birdham. It is a sustainable location being situated within walking distance of local facilities, services and public transportation links.

“The development can positively address site constraints and successfully integrate with the urban edge and landscape surroundings. The development will create

new amenity space for both new and existing residents and will enhance publicaccess across the site.

“In applying for planning permission, Gladman have provided a detailed access design off Main Road. Through numerous reports and surveys, these proposals have been developed to ensure a safe and convenient access in the form of a priority junction.

“This statement confirms Gladman’s commitment to the delivery of a high-quality development and demonstrates that up to 150 dwellings can be accommodated in a sustainable location, whilst remaining sympathetic to the existing setting of the site and providing a wealth of benefits for the community of Birdham.”