Plans to raise Chidham sea wall

This is to meet 2070 flood projection levels by the Environment Agency and is from the steps at Grey Thatch to the entrance of Harbour Way.

An application submitted to Chichester District Council says: “The proposal seeks to increase the height of the existing structures by 0.5m using like for like materials. The minimal increase in height would have no adverse impact on the landscape setting or on the special character of the foreshore around Chidham. It is proposed to undertake the work in strict accordance with any environmental constraints to protect biodiversity interest.”