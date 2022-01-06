Plans to replace Selsey property with four homes dismissed at appeal

Hillfield House, in Clayton Road, Selsey

In July 2020, the council turned down plans to demolish Hillfield House, in Clayton Road, and replace it with four new homes and four garage spaces.

The applicant appealed to the Planning Inspectorate but a report to the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (January 5) said this too had been turned down.

A report from inspector S Edwards said the benefits of building four homes had been ‘outweighed by the harm which would be caused to the character and appearance of the area, and the living conditions of neighbouring residents’.

A report to the committee said that, between November 11 and December 14, 55 appeals against council planning decisions were in progress, with another 13 relating to the South Downs National Park.

One new appeal was lodged during that time.

In August, the council refused a prior approval application to convert a former piggery building in Sidlesham into a home.

The decision notice sent to the applicant said the building, in Cow Lane, was ‘not of a stature or condition that is considered to be suitable for conversion in the first instance’.

The applicant had proposed to replace the piggery’s ‘dilapidated timber walls’ but the council felt so much work was needed that the ‘conversion’ would essentially be a new build.

As such, it was decided that a full application would be needed rather than the prior approval notice now allowed for most conversions and extensions.