Public briefing for first Whitehouse Farm housing applications

A public briefing for councillors to discuss the first two detailed applications for housing at the Whitehouse Farm site west of Chichester is to be held later this month.

The developers have been invited to present and explain their proposals, while Chichester District Council officers will also report on planning considerations.

Members of Chichester District Council, members of the public, including community and interest groups, are also invited and will be given an opportunity to ask relevant questions.

The two planning applications will not be determined at this meeting, which is being held at the city council’s headquarters in North Street on Monday September 30 at 9.30am.

Developers already have outline permission for the first phase of the Whitehouse Farm development, consisting of 750 new homes.

The two planning applications in question are reserved matters submissions for the first wave of new homes.

Miller Homes has submitted plans for 73 homes, while Linden Homes has lodged an application for 91 dwellings.

It was Miller Homes’ application which was deferred by the council’s planning committee earlier this month because members did not think enough had been done to address environmental and highways concerns.