Public opinion sought over Novium Museum

The Novium Museum is asking people to give their views on its services to help shape future plans.

The museum, which is provided by Chichester District Council, is launching a survey to gather opinions on current museum services and views on how these could be improved to best suit the needs of local people and visitors to the district.

The short survey goes live on Monday 15 July and the deadline for responding is midnight on 1 September 2019. Everyone that takes part can opt to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher to spend in The Novium Museum shop and café.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture at Chichester District Council said: “The award winning Novium Museum celebrates Chichester District’s vibrant history and showcases a range of incredibly popular collections and exhibitions."

“In the last few years, the museum has gone from strength to strength, welcoming thousands of visitors to incredibly successful exhibitions such as ‘Tim Peake: An Extraordinary Journey’ and ‘Bricks Britannia: A History of Britain in LEGO® Bricks’.

"It also entertains visitors and residents alike with popular events, including the annual Chichester Roman Week celebrations, an extensive series of talks, and interactive family craft sessions. Many people don’t realise that the museum also plays a vital role in children’s education, with its schools learning programme.

“To help us build on the museum’s current success, we are asking people to get involved by taking part in a quick survey.

"We’d like to know what people enjoy about the museum, what they would like to see more of, and how they feel we could do better.

"If people have never visited the museum before we’d like to know what would encourage them to visit. This will help shape our services so that we can best suit the needs of our residents and visitors.”

People can take part online at www.chichester.gov.uk/letstalknovium from 15 July. There is also a list of frequently asked questions to help put the survey into context and explain some of the terms used. A paper copy of the questionnaire can be requested by emailing letstalk@chichester.gov.uk or calling 01243 521261.

People who would like to get involved with more consultations and surveys in the future can also join Chichester District Council’s Let’s Talk Panel. By signing up, they will be automatically notified of any consultations by email, and can decide whether or not they want to take part. People can join by visiting www.chichester.gov.uk/letstalkpanel

To find out more about The Novium Museum and its services, visit www.thenovium.org