Read Gillian Keegan's victory speech in full

Here's what Gillian Keegan had to say following her re-election as Chichester's MP on Friday (December 13).

Find the full election coverage here: General election results for Chichester: Here's what you need to know

In her speech at Westgate Leisure Centre in the early hours of Friday, Gillian Keegan said: "I would like to start by thanking you Madam returning officer, Diane, and your colleagues at Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council and other volunteers on behalf of all of the candidates standing in this election.

"We thank you for the professionalism and dedication which you have all shown in conducting the count today. Winter elections are challenging for voters, candidates and election officials alike.

"It’s been nearly 100 years since the last December election and I for one hope we wait a similar length of time til the next one. Thank you for ensuring we could conduct the election despite the challenges of icy mornings, rain and sleet – and we are fortunate to be here in the south of the country.

"I would also like to thank the West Sussex police for ensuring our democratic process can proceed fairly and safely during these turbulent political times. I also want to thank my fellow candidates for the campaign that they have conducted here in the Chichester constituency.

"In particular I want to thank Heather from the Green party and my Labour opponent, Jay, both of whom fought vigorous and effective campaigns on the issues — without feeling the need to descend into personal attacks or smears in their election literature or on social media.

"They can be rightly proud of their campaigns and the way in which they have conducted themselves. This is what the people of Chichester expect from people who seek to represent them.

"Personally I think Michelle Obama got it right when she said 'when they go low we go high' and there have been points during this campaign when I have needed to remember this message.

"I also want to thank my party workers and especially my agent Jane Kilby and my Chairman, Robert Searle for the tireless support they have given me in this campaign.

"We have travelled the length and breadth of the constituency holding many pub tours on winter nights, three hustings with the other candidates and meeting many people, businesses and schools in every part this beautiful constituency.

"After two and half years doing my utmost to work on behalf of all constituents it is an enormous privilege to be re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Chichester. I pledge myself to represent all the people irrespective of who they voted for today.

"We need more than ever to bring our country back together [as we leave the EU] and I will continue to work with people from all parties and from none to bring this about. Thank you to the people of Chichester for the trust you have shown in me today.

"I will seek to repay that trust by representing you in Parliament to the best of my abilities."