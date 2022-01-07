Redevelopment of Chichester industrial estate can proceed as corrected planning conditions are accepted

The errors all related to conditions attached to the redevelopment of St James Industrial Estate, on Westhampnett Road.

Chichester's St James Industrial Estate is being redeveloped (Google Maps)

During a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (January 5), members were told that errors had been made in a number of the conditions attached to the 2021 permission.

A spokesman said: “A number of conditions required under the 2020 permission were either carried over incorrectly in error or missed off the [2021] decision notice completely.”

The conditions in question included those relating to lighting, noise mitigation, delivery hours, an external mechanical plant, and the widening of a footpath.

The committee agreed to bring the relevant conditions in line with what had been previously agreed.