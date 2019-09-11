Relocation site secured for Chichester’s Southern Gateway project

A relocation site in Chichester has been secured as part of redevelopment plans for the Southern Gateway.

Chichester District Council is leading on a project to transform the area, which stretches from the law courts down to the Royal Mail depot buildings next to the canal basin.

One of the main challenges has been to secure sites for both Royal Mail and Stagecoach to relocate to before building work can begin.

The district council has secured two units in Terminus Road, currently occupied by Parkes of Chichester, which is set to move to the Cathedral Business Park, Bognor Road,

The business will remain at the site until at least May 2020 while negotiations with potential future occupiers continue.

John Parker, director of Parkers of Chichester, said: “We have been keen to collaborate with the Southern Gateway plans, and see this as a very positive opportunity for Chichester. We are an old family and Chichester company, moving from Orchard Street in the early 1900s, then on to the Tan Yard in Westgate, and finally to Terminus Road in 1965.

“The Southern Gateway brings a great opportunity for us as we have now outgrown our current Terminus Road site. We plan to relocate to Cathedral Business Park, Bognor Road, where we can increase our capacity and develop opportunities and partnerships with current and new customers whilst staying within the Chichester area.”

Martyn Bell, CDC’s cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration, said: “We are very pleased to have secured this new site. In doing so, we have reached yet another important stage of the project.”

He described how a lot of progress had been made this year with the help of the council’s partners West Sussex County Council, Homes England and Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

Back in May the council started a search for a development partner to help deliver the project and it hopes to announce the successful bidder in November.

The chosen developer will then be asked to expand on its ideas and present these to the public in spring 2020.

The Southern Gateway area also includes the Basin Road car park, former police station playing field and high school buildings both in Kingsham Road.

The project aims to deliver around 365 new homes, 20,600 square metres of new commercial space including business and retail units,leisure and tourist facilities as well as improved transport links and public realm enhancements.

