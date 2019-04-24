Replacement home planned between Ifold and Plaistow

A replacement home between Ifold and Plaistow has been approved by councillors.

The current buildings at Valtony, south of Loxwood Road, will make way for a new two-storey dwelling, annexe and pool building.

An application for the building works was approved unanimously by Chichester District Council’s planning committee today (Wednesday April 24).

Officers felt the new home, replacing the one built in the 1970s, would be a ‘positive enhancement of the site’.

Janet Duncton (Con, Petworth) said: “I think this is an improvement. If anyone knows that estate there’s a huge multitude of different architectural styles and for me it’s a win-win.”

Simon Oakley (Con, Tangmere) agreed, suggesting the plans were ‘certainly an improvement on the existing buildings’. He noted the buildings would be further back from the main road.

He and several other councillors asked for conditions to control the external lighting.

Gordon McAra (Ind, Midhurst) added: “I think it’s actually quite a nice design. This building will rest gently in the landscape compared to its predecessor, without a doubt.”