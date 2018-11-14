Residents asked to share their views on Chichester District Council panel

Residents in the Chichester district are being encouraged to share their views and opinions of households in the area through a special panel.

Chichester District Council said it launched the Let’s Talk Panel to find out about the issues affecting residents, giving people the chance to find out about the various consultations and surveys that take place throughout the year.

A spokesman said the council will also organise events and focus groups to give panel members the opportunity to get more involved in some of the projects it is working on.

Councillor John Connor, cabinet member for promotion and events, said: “We know how important it is to gather feedback and views from our residents and businesses, which is why we are launching the Let’s Talk Panel.

“We want to make sure that as many people as possible are aware of the surveys and consultations that we hold. They are often used to help our councillors make key decisions and our councillors will take account of people’s views before making a final decision.”

Mr Connor also said that residents’ feedback helps the council improve its services and ‘identify new ideas and ways of doing things’.

He added: “Once people sign up to the panel, we can let them know what’s going on and how they can get involved. People can be involved as little or as much as they like, and they can choose what to respond to.

“We can also let panel members know when we will be organising focus groups and events such as coffee mornings. These events will provide an opportunity for residents to find out even more about how they can get involved with shaping some of the work we are undertaking.”

Citing an example, Mr Connor said the council ‘convened a recycling focus group’ and the residents who were part of it made a ‘real difference’ to how it approached its recycling campaign. He said it had been ‘extremely successful’ as a result.

“I look forward to seeing as many people as possible signing up to our Let’s Talk Panel,” he said.

Residents and businesses can view all of the live surveys and consultations from partner organisations, and results can be found at

www.chichester.gov.uk/letstalkpanel

