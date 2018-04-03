Rogate by-election candidates

Candidates hoping to take Gillian Keegan’s place as district councillor for Rogate have submitted profiles of why they should be elected.

The election will take place on Thursday April 12. The polling stations will be at Milland Memorial Hall, Rake Village Hall and Rogate Village Hall. The polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm.

Rogate by-election Lib Dem candidate Kate O'Kelly.

The successful candidate will serve on the District Council until May 2019.

It follows the resignation of Gillian Keegan earlier this year due to her commitments as an MP.

Four candidates have been nominated: Ray Kelvin Davey (Labour Party), Philip Gerald Maber (Green Party), Kate O’Kelly (Liberal Democrats) and Robert Pettigrew (Conservative Party).

Kate O’Kelly – Lib Dem candidate

Rogate by-election Tory candidate Robert Pettigrew

I have lived and worked in the area for over 20 years, as a GP and dementia specialist. Since 2016 I’ve served as a West Sussex magistrate and in 2017 was elected to the County Council.

I’ve campaigned to save rural buses and championed rural primary schools whose funding has never been so squeezed.

I keep in touch with residents via regular email and Focus newsletters, attend Parish Council meetings and drop-in sessions.

In recent years this area has been neglected by the Chichester-focused District Council.

Rogate by-election Green Party candidate Philip Maber

I hope to fill this gap, focusing especially on genuinely affordable housing, better road maintenance and improving broadband provision.

Robert Pettigrew – Conservative candidate

My name is Robert Pettigrew and I am the Conservative party candidate. If elected, I will draw on my previous experience as a councillor to provide a strong voice for residents’ concerns.

Our area is beautiful, but for our communities to continue to prosper and thrive we need dependable modern infrastructure.

Rogate by-election Labour Party candidate Ray Kelvin Davey

Residents’ concerns about the condition of our roads are not always heard or acted upon, and we need to demonstrate the importance of bus services. I will support the campaign to save the White Horse pub in Rogate, and do what I can to progress the community land trust.

Philip Maber – Green Party candidate

The biggest threat to humanity and our natural World is catastrophic global climate change.

Human activities have been impacting our Climate for a very long time.

The warming process is accelerating as we disrupt our finely balanced natural World. The warmer the World becomes, so the faster the temperature will rise.

Scientific evidence being largely ignored by our Government.

The Green Party has been working hard, and shouting for our environment for decades.

Leading the way towards sustainable farming and transport, measures to reduce air pollution and move on from our throwaway plastic lifestyle.

Please make local issues count.

Ray Kelvin Davey – Labour Party candidate

Born in Selsey, moved to Midhurst in my early life and lived in the Chichester constituency for the whole of my life; other than one year in London when working as a chef. I schooled in Midhurst; attended Midhurst College and subsequently started my working life as a chef (I still run a small catering business). I now work as a sales representative for Jaguar (Guildford); and was elected Treasurer of the Midhurst Branch of Chichester Labour Party in 2017.

As your Councillor I will support the Rogate and Rake Neighbourhood Development Plan (traffic and travel) and campaign for improved public services.