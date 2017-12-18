Rubbish tips to close for a day a week

Three West Sussex rubbish tips are set to close for a day a week during the winter months.

The majority of Household Waste Recycling Sites (HWRSs) were closed for two days a week from October 2016, while opening hours were also reduced as part of cost-cutting measures.

Since then West Sussex County Council has conducted a review of future options, which are now due to be introduced at the start of April 2018.

Currently three sites, at Crawley, Westhampnett, and Burgess Hill, have remained open seven days a week throughout the entire year.

But during the winter months, from October to March, these three HWRS will only be open for six days a week from next year.

Crawley and Burgess Hill will be closed on Thursdays, while Westhampnett will be shut on Tuesdays.

In the summer all rubbish tips will be open from 9am-6pm, apart from Bognor Regis, Crawley, and Littlehampton, which will all open at 8.30am on weekdays, to address problems with queuing.

In the winter opening hours will be 9am-4pm across the board.

According to officers the changes last year saved the council £560,000 a year but the new option is estimated to increase costs by £24,000.

The decision report says: “The sites continue to be well used and well regarded by residents. The recommended options would not change the overall availability of seven out of eleven sites, improves availability at Worthing.

“While opening days would be reduced from seven to six at Crawley, Burgess Hill and Westhampnett in the winter, these sites would still open for one day a week more than the rest.”