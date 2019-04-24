Selsey house demolition - Backlash prompts response from Chichester District Council

An application to demolish a much loved home in Selsey was approved 'in line with national and local planning policies', according to Chichester District Council.

Despite 19 letters of objection, the proposal (18/01966/OUT) for Stone House, at 82 West Street, to be replaced with new houses was passed on March 29 by the district council after support from Selsey Town Council.

The decision to approve the application was met with strong criticism from neighbours and Observer readers, with one saying it was an 'absolute travesty'. Read more here

Defending its decision to give the green light, the district council said: “We understand people’s concerns regarding Stone House and comments received during the course of the application were taken in account, but the building is not nationally or locally listed, and the decision was made in line with national and local planning policies.

"Restrictions have been set to ensure that the new properties will be in keeping with the surrounding area.”

The application was submitted by Genesis Town Planning agent Kerry Simmons, on behalf of the home owners. In the planning, design and access statement, she said the new houses would ‘make a positive contribution to the village scape’.

She wrote: "The site is located within the defined settlement boundary of Selsey and is situated in a sustainable village location.

"It is considered that the proposed scheme presents a well-balanced, contemporary and spacious residential development designed to a high standard. The proposed dwellings would make a positive contribution to the village scape of Selsey whilst maintaining its character and setting."

Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page