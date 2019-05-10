Southern Gateway: Ideas to be submitted to district council

Developers keen to be part of a 'landmark project' are being invited to submit ideas to the district council.

Chichester District Council is inviting developers to submit their ideas to the council over the next six months. Developers will need to ensure their ideas are in keeping with the adopted Southern Gateway Masterplan approved in 2017, and the more detailed development brief.

A view from the canal

The brief was developed with involvement from Chichester District Council’s partners West Sussex County Council, Homes England, plus other city stakeholders including Chichester City Council and Chichester BID (Business Improvement District).

The document outlines all the objectives which developers will need to meet as part of the process.

Deputy chief executive and executive director at Chichester District Council, Paul Over, said: “We are delighted to be able to formally announce this important stage.

“Over the past year, we have carried out two ‘soft market tests’ to gauge possible reaction, and we know that there is strong interest in the project from developers and we are looking forward to seeing how the market responds to the opportunity over the coming months.

An aerial view of Chichester

"This is a landmark project for Chichester and the development partner will be absolutely key in helping make it a reality.”

The Southern Gateway aims to stimulate economic growth and create new, better paid jobs by transforming this largely brownfield area. The 30-acre site will be turned into a vibrant and attractive new quarter featuring an estimated:

• 365 new homes;

• 20,600 square metres of new commercial space including business and retail space and leisure and tourism facilities;

• improved transport links and a focus on cycling, walking and public transport; plus,

• public space enhancements and landscaping.

The Southern Gateway is predicted to create more than 1,400 jobs and protect at least 200 existing jobs, as well as improve air quality in the centre of the city.

Last year, the project received £5 million of funding from the Local Enterprise Partnership and Coast to Capital. It is also being promoted by the Department of International Trade as part of its overseas programme.

The Southern Gateway is a key project in the Chichester Vision, which aims to boost economic growth in Chichester City Centre.

The aim is to help Chichester attract inward investment and stimulate economic growth by making the most of its heritage and culture, while also adapting to better meet the needs of residents, workers, visitors, and students. Priorities are to reduce traffic, support independent businesses and create a more diverse evening culture.

The project is also part of the One Public Estate West Sussex programme, which aims to reduce revenue costs, improve public services and release land for housing and economic growth.

Chichester District Council anticipates announcing its selection in November 2019.

Following this, the next stage then will be for the development partner to present their ideas and show them to the public.

People can keep up to date on the project by visiting www.chichester.gov.uk/southerngateway.

Interested developers can view the full list of tender documents via the council’s portal: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/sesharedservices/aspx/Home