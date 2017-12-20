Southern Gateway Project awarded £5m of funds

Plans to redevelop Chichester’s Southern Gateway have received £5million in Government growth funding.

A masterplan for the area, stretching from the law courts to Canal Wharf, was agreed by Chichester District Council in November.

Redevelopment is set to include new homes, commercial space, retail units and other community and leisure facilities, as well as changes to the road layout.

The sites are in a number of public and private ownerships and will require the relocation of the bus station, Stagecoach depot and Royal Mail sorting office.

Last week the Southern Gateway project received £5m of Government growth deal funding through the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

A spokesman for the district council said: “This is in the very early stages at the moment and is still subject to a funding agreement being signed.”

Jonathan Sharrock, chief executive at Coast to Capital, added: “We look forward to working closely with our new partners to deliver a range of fantastic outputs, benefiting both businesses and local residents alike.”