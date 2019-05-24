Students share ideas with council leader during climate protest

A student climate protest saw budding environmental activists share ideas with the county council this morning (Friday May 24).

Students from schools as far as Ditcham Park, near Petersfield, came to County Hall to raise awareness of climate change.

Students from a number of schools made signs for the event.

The leader of the county council, Louise Goldsmith, took questions from the protesting pupils and explained what steps are being taken to tackle the issue.

Mrs Goldsmith said: "Yesterday I was at Bishop Luffa school and I was speaking to a young lady there about climate change and it made me really hopeful.

"I was phoned up to say this was happening this morning. So I came in to listen and hear their voices — we can't ignore it."

Students shared ideas with Mrs Goldsmith and their comments and concerns were written down by a council official.

'This Earth is hotter than Zac Efron'

Twelve-year-old Jake Glue took part in the protests and held a home-made sign, which read: 'The climate can change... Can we?'

Jake said: "I thought it was really helpful and it showed me an insight into what people will do to help in stopping climate change."

Many of the signs were made from recycled materials.