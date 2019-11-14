'Technical fault' with Oving traffic lights consultation website

West Sussex County Council said it is aware of a technical fault with the live consultation website for the proposed closure of the Oving traffic lights.

A formal consultation was opened last month into the closure of the Oving lights crossroads over the A27 as West Sussex County Council looks to create a traffic regulation order (TRO). Read more here

There was some confusion over the closing date of the TRO consultation period, with the website stating on Monday that it was due to close that evening.

The website has since been out of use but the consultation period has not yet closed, the county council has confirmed.

A spokesman said: "The consultation is due to end today (Thursday, November 14).

“We are aware that there has been a technical fault, which we hope will be fixed soon. Alternatively, comments can be submitted via the tro.team@westsussex.gov.uk."

The TRO will legally prevent all traffic, apart from buses travelling northbound, from exiting the B2144 Oving Road east at the A27 junction. Chichester District Council attempted to change the plans to keep the lights, but was overruled by the government.

According to the county council, the order is proposed to 'avoid danger' to people or traffic using the road and to 'facilitate the passage on the road of any class of traffic, including pedestrians'.

However, a petition against the proposal, created by Shopwyke Lakes Community, has been signed more than 1,000 times in under a week. Read more here

