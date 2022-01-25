Temporary construction plans at Chichester hospital submitted

Plans have been submiited for a temporary contruction at St Richard's Hospital. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

The plans would see the construction of a temporary two-storey building, to provide additional accommodation to the Chichester Treatment Center (CTC) and Outpatients Unit, St Richard’s Hospital on Spitalfield Road.

A covered pedestrian path, new seating area and external plant is also part of the proposed build.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS has submitted the plans as they ‘require additional capacity to support the restoration of services and recovery of patient waiting lists that have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.’

In the design statement the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Trust wrote: “The facility will provide essential extra clinical capacity, assisting the Trust’s restoration and recovery plans for elective surgery and outpatients.

“Service moves made possible by the additional capacity will also enable the expansion of the hospital’s Urgent Treatment Centre, needed to relieve pressure on the Emergency Department which is seeing unprecedented attendances.

“The life span of the building will be limited to five years, in line with predicted time-frames to restore waiting lists to pre-pandemic levels, and is being funded as part of national investment in the NHS for this purpose.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 21/03577/FUL