The politicians and journalists coming to Chichester for tonight's Question Time

The panel of politicians and journalists coming to Chichester for tonight's episode of BBC's Question has been announced.

The political panel show, hosted by broadcaster and journalist Fiona Bruce, brings a panel of people from across the political sphere before a live studio audience.

This week’s show will be filmed at the University of Chichester and Chichester residents who are successful in their application for the show should prepare two questions to ask the panellists.

This weeks panellists include:

• Conservative MP for Chelmsford, Vicky Ford, who was previously and MEP and is backing Jeremy Hunt for Prime Minister.

• Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley, Louise Haigh, who is the shadow policing minister and was a former Metropolitan Police Volunteer.

• Sian Berry, the co-leader of the Green Party, a member of the London Assembly, and hasn't flown on an aeroplane since 2005.

• Financial journalist and television presenter Martin Lewis, who founded Money Saving Expert and presents the Martin Lewis Money Show.

• Political reporter Tom Harwood who ran the student wing of Vote Leave and reports for political website Guido Fawkes.