These Chichester district planning applications submitted to the council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 12 and 21.

Planning applications

Appledram

AP/19/02025/FUL: Apuldram Manor Farm, Appledram Lane. Change of use to sand school (retrospective).

Birdham

BI/19/01919/FUL: Land East Of Batchmere Lane, Batchmere Road. New agricultural access.

BI/19/01970/TPA: 7 Longmeadow Gardens. Crown reduce by 2m (all round), crown thin by 10% and crown lift by to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T2 quoted as TPO 83) subject to BI/72/00014/TPO.

Bosham

BO/19/01467/FUL: The Qua,y Quay Meadow. Temporary 1 no. shipping container used as secure storage for boating.

BO/19/01890/FUL: By-The-Brook, Bosham Lane. Demolition of 1 no. existing detached dwelling and erection of 2 no. new dwellings and 2 no. garages.

BO/19/01921/LBC: Strange Hall, North Walton Lane. Installation of stair lift.

Chichester

CC/19/02009/DOM: 11 Bristol Gardens. Proposed new W.C. and front entrance porch.

CC/19/02012/DOM: 26 Brandy Hole Lane. Construction of single storey rear extension, replacing a conservatory and associated works.

CC/19/02028/PA3C: Scope, 3 Ambassador House, Crane Street. Change of use from A1 charity shop to A3 takeaway patisserie.

CC/19/02024/FUL: Land North Of Westhampnett Road. Proposed WW2 Tank block memorial.

CC/19/02032/TCA: 27 Westgate. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Poplar trees (T1 and T2).

CC/19/02037/ADV: Land North West Of Chichester Crematorium, Westhampnett Road. 1 no. illuminated Totem sign.

CC/19/02044/TPA: Purchases Restaurant, 31 North Street. Fell 1 no. Bay tree (T1) subject to CC/91/00273/TPO.

Donnington

D/19/02056/DOM: 21 The Meadows. Replace conservatory with rear single storey extension. Change of use of garage to habitable accommodation.

Earnley

E/19/01778/DOM: Finisterre, Bookers Lane. Ground floor rear extension, construction of first floor level extension, associated alterations and additions.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/03774/LDP: Denderah, Hollist Lane. Proposed lawful development - extension to portion of rear of existing building with rooflights, conversion of garage to living accommodation.

East Lavington

SDNP/19/03840/APNB: Upper Barn House, Norwood Lane. Proposed Agricultural barn of 20 metres width.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/01980/DOM: Suwindii, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Erection of single storey front and rear extensions.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/01734/LIS: Swan Cottage, Lower Street. Replacement of the 1 no. front timber window and rear patio doors (like for like).

Funtington

SDNP/19/03818/ADV: West Ashling House, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. 2 no. non-illuminated free standing signs.

Graffham

SDNP/19/03600/FUL: Shuttles, Graffham Common Road. Extensions to main dwelling with rebuild of existing craft barn for use as ancillary studio space.

SDNP/19/03601/FUL: Glasses Barn, Graffham Common Road. Partial demolition and reconstruction of a single residential dwelling.

Kirdford

KD/19/01310/DOM: Ganders Gate Farm, Glasshouse Lane. One and half storey side extension with 2 no. dormer windows, construction of first floor balcony, internal reconfiguration and alterations to fenestration. Construction of new site entrance from Glasshouse Lane and associated driveway within the site.

Lavant

SDNP/19/02069/FUL: Land Adjoining 29 Lower Road, Lower Road, East Lavant. Development of land to provide 2 no. 3 Bedroom semi-detached dwelling (revised design).

SDNP/19/03864/HOUS: 11 Lavant Down Road, Mid Lavant. Roof alterations to existing front single storey projection.

Linchmere

LM/19/01967/DOM: 6 Copse Road, Hammer. Erection of open front porch and veranda.

LM/19/02045/DOM: Astley, Heath Road, Hammer. Proposed front porch amd removal of lean to.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/03908/HOUS: Upper Barn House, Dial Green Lane. Proposed single storey extension.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/03888/TCA: The Mint, Bepton Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Corkscrew Willow tree (marked on plan as T1).

Milland

SDNP/19/03080/HOUS: Longfield, Wardley Lane. Use of existing outbuilding as ancillary accommodation for use by a dependant relative, with associated alterations.

North Mundham

NM/19/01960/FUL: Southgate Farm, Fisher Lane. Erection of 2 no. 3 bed detached dwellings as alternative to planning permission NM/19/00703/FUL for erection of 2 no. semi-detached 3 bed dwellings.

NM/19/02017/ELD: Barfoots Of Botley Limited, Leythorne Nursery, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Existing lawful development for the continued use of the identified packhouse and associated land for B8 storage and distribution use without complying with condition 12 of planning permission NM/96/00038/FUL.

Petworth

SDNP/19/03436/LIS: New Lodge East, Tillington Road. Renewal of 1 no. window and 1 no. window sill, install log burner, general repairs on a like for like basis including flat and pitched roof renewal, pointing and plaster repairs.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/01901/FUL: Furzedown, The Ride, Ifold. Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of 1 no. detached chalet bungalow and 1 no. two storey detached dwelling (Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission PS/17/02251/FUL - changes to internal ground floor layout and driveway parking).

Rogate

SDNP/19/02246/HOUS: Allington Cottage, Langley Lane, Langley. Proposed porch and link extension.

Selsey

SY/19/01974/DOM: 13 Woodland Road. Proposed side extension and front porch infill extension.

Sidlesham

SI/19/01460/DOM: 10 Shotford, Selsey Road. Proposed dropped kerb.

Southbourne

SB/19/01964/FUL: Workshop South Of Sunnydene, Tuppenny Lane. Change of use from workshop to a bungalow (resubmission of SB/19/00987/FUL).

Stoughton

SDNP/19/03762/HOUS: Two Barns, Breakneck Lane, Walderton. Erection of 1 no. greenhouse.

Westbourne

WE/19/01893/DOM: 1 Woodside Cottages, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Proposed garage with gym/home office in loft space.

West Wittering

WW/19/01929/DOM: Hestia (formerly April Cottage), Roman Landing. Construction of an oak framed single bay glazed garage.

WW/19/02054/FUL: West Cottages, Cakeham Road. Demolition of existing pair of semi-detached houses and replacement with 2 no. detached houses, amendments to planning permission WW/19/00243/FUL and to include garages (Variation of condition 2 of permission WW/19/01399/FUL - alterations to fenestration and inclusion of balconies to existing flat roofs).

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/19/03751/HOUS: Rose Cottage, Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding. Installation of new foul sewerage package treatment plant including associated soakaway and pipework. Repairs to existing septic tank.