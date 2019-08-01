These Chichester planning applications have been submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 22 and 31.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning applications

Bosham

BO/19/01854/DOM: The Holt, Bosham Hoe. Construction of an open air in ground swimming pool and associated plant/shed building (Variation of condition 4 of permission BO/19/00259/DOM - replacement in-ground filtration tank).

Boxgrove

BX/19/01796/TCA: The Almshouses, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Monkey Puzzle tree (T1) and 3 no. Cypress trees (T2).

BX/19/01881/DOM: 20 Crouch Cross Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension, front porch, loft room and drop kerb.

Chichester

CC/19/01130/DOM: 41 Willowbed Drive. Two-storey side and rear extensions.

CC/19/01611/FUL: Xavier House, 5 Ettrick Road. Erection of a garden shed.

CC/19/01654/TCA: Land North West Of Bell Tower Dropin, Bell Tower, West Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 15% (up to 3m) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T1).

CC/19/01680/TCA: Cathedral Green, South Street. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 20% (up tp 3.5m) on 1 no. Common Lime tree (T2).

CC/19/01681/TCA: Chantry Car Park, Canon Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25% (up to 4.5m) on 1 no. Common Lime tree (T3).

CC/19/01693/DOM: 26 Stirling Road. Proposed side extension and alterations to fenestration.

CC/19/01752/TPA: Land East Of 23 - 25 The Peacheries. Crown reduce height by 3m and widths by 2m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T6) subject to CC/70/00222/TPO.

CC/19/01806/DOM: 5 Velyn Avenue. Installation of 1 no. dormer and 2 no. rooflights.

CC/19/01818/FUL: Waitrose, Via Ravenna. Alterations to the facades, new plant, and car park refurbishment works including new trolley shelters and ANPR Cameras.

CC/19/01862/DOM: 3 Flaxman Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

CC/19/01867/TPA: Wannops Llp, South Pallant House, 8 South Pallant. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1), subject to CC/93/00282/TPO.

CC/19/01869/LBC: Purchases Restaurant, 31 North Street. Internal alterations to second floor layout including amendments to partition walls and doorways.

CC/19/01900/PLD: 2 Laburnum Grove. Erection of 2 no. hip to gable extensions to the North and South Elevations. Installation of 1 no. dormer to west elevation and 3 no. rooflights. Various alterations and additions.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/01830/DOM: 15 The Avenue, Hambrook. Erection of single storey rear extension and first floor extension above existing garage.

Cocking

SDNP/19/02990/FUL: The Bluebell, A286 Church Lane To Bell Lane. Change of use of pub annex to post office with community shop. Construction of cooled cellar and 1 no. flue stack, new bike racks, awning and disabled ramp. Demolition of outside toilet and replacement shed. Raise height of post office entry. Erection of 3 no. signs.

Compton

SDNP/19/03591/TCA: Old Manor House, B2146 West Marden Hill to Compton Square. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Norwegian Spruce (T1).

Donnington

D/19/01843/DOM: 66 Graydon Avenue. Two storey side and single storey rear extensions. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission D/16/03668/DOM. Alterations to the roof. Addition of a pitched roof over the ground floor front elevation.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/03141/FUL: Conifers School, Egmont Road. Temporary unit for use as an additional teaching space.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/01794/DOM: Southwater, Peerley Road, East Wittering. Retropsective front boundary wall & fencing, additional external door to north elevation and fascia board boundary detail.

EWB/19/01813/DOM: Duisans, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Erection of two storey rear extension with alterations and additions to fenestration.

EWB/19/01855/FUL: 2 The Hawthornes, Clayton Lane, Bracklesham. Minor extension of existing private gypsy site to allow provision of 1 no. additional static caravan.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/19/02955/HOUS: Pippins, Station Road, Elsted. Replacement of existing gate with an automatic gate, approximately 1.98m high.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/02993/HOUS: Lee Farm Cottage, Lee Farm Lane, Stopham. Single storey extension.

SDNP/19/03166/HOUS: 8 Churchfield. Proposed single storey rear extension.

SDNP/19/03532/HOUS: Mulgoa, The Fleet. Construction of vehicular crossover to serve existing residential dwelling.

Graffham

SDNP/19/02973/HOUS: Topleigh Stables, Woodcote Lane. Re clad existing outbuilding, replace existing doors and windows, replace existing onduline roof with an extruded sheet metal roof grey roof and proposed porch to existing outbuilding.

Harting

SDNP/19/03123/HOUS: 1 Loppers Ash, Elsted Road. Demolish existing single storey extension and replacement single storey extension. Extend existing shared footpath.

SDNP/19/03474/TCA: Land to West of Car Park, South Gardens. Notification of intention to crown lift to 4.5m (above ground level) on 2 no. Ash trees (T1 and T7), 6 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T2, T6, T11, T12, T15 and T16), 3 no. Lime trees (T3, T5 and T8), 2 no. Hazel trees (T4 and T14), 2 no. Hawthorn trees (T9 and T10), 1 no. Elder tree (T13) and 1 no. Beech tree (T17).

Hunston

HN/19/01870/DOM

27 Westlands Road. Erection of single storey and two storey side and front extensions.

Lavant

LV/19/01606/FUL: Maddoxwood Cottage, Lavant Road. Demolition of Maddoxwood Cottage and erection of 3 no. dwellings with associated parking.

SDNP/19/03490/LIS: North Cottage, Raughmere Drive. Replacement of glazed conservatory roof with slate finish roof. Various internal alterations and additions including staircase reconfiguration.

Linchmere

LM/19/01142/DOM: Old Hatch Cottage, 36 Hammer Lane, Hammer. Erection of replacement porch and two storey rear extension with alterations and additions to fenestration.

LM/19/01348/DOM: Barreoch, 45 Hammer Lane, Hammer. Single storey rear extension.

LM/19/01894/TCA: Bargate House, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/03241/HOUS: The Old School, School Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory. Erection of two storey rear/side extension with alterations and additions to fenestration.

SDNP/19/03305/HOUS: The Old Vicarage, Vicarage Lane. Erection of single storey side extension. Alterations and additions to fenestration including demolition of front porch. Various internal alterations.

SDNP/19/03431/HOUS: Leggatt Hill Farmhouse, River Lane, River. Amendments to proposals for alterations, extension and basement previously approved under SDNP/18/01061/HOUS.

SDNP/19/03432/LIS: Leggatt Hill Farmhouse, River Lane, River. Amendments to proposals for alterations, extension and basement previously approved under SDNP/18/01062/LIS.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/03505/TCA: Coach House, Guillards Oak. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Conifer trees (T1-T4), 1 no. Juniper tree (T5), 1 no. Cypress tree (T7) and 1 no. Cherry tree (T6).

Milland

SDNP/19/03375/HOUS: 17 West Meade. Part demolition of existing garage to detach from neighbouring property and to create a side access to the rear garden. Change of use of existing garage to habitable accommodation.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/02863/HOUS: Tanya House, A283 Valentines Lea To Valentines Hill, Valentines Hill. Proposed construction of a single storey rear extension.

North Mundham

NM/19/01899/TCA: The Pond Place, Saltham Lane, Runcton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T1) and 18 no. Ash trees (T2-T19).

Petworth

SDNP/19/03459/LIS: Yeomans, East Street. Replacement British Gas approved flue to North Elevation.

SDNP/19/03477/LIS: Windmill House, High Street. Installation of Stannah Stratum C homelift through existing floor hatch.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/01350/TPA: 2 Hawthorn Close, Ifold. Fell 4 no. Sycamore trees (T1, T8, T10 and T11) and 1 no. Oak tree (T5) within Area, A1, subject to PS/11/00103/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/19/03410/FUL: Beech Lodge, Bull Hill. Replacement of entrance gates to both vehicle entrances and installation of Convex mirrors opposite gates. Replacement of timber panel fence on the Southern boundary.

Selsey

SY/19/01798/DOM: 32 Clayton Road. Proposed new porch.

Sidlesham

SI/19/01492/DOM: 2 Willow Glen, Selsey Road. Single storey extension with associated roof works including 2 no. dormers and alterations to fenestration.

SI/19/01889/PA3Q: 15 Chalk Lane. Proposed Change of Use of an existing agricultural building to 1no dwellinghouse (Use Class C3).

Southbourne

SB/19/01856/FUL: The Yard, Weston Fruit Farm, Main Road, Nutbourne. Alterations to front (East Elevation) of Class B8 [storage] unit.

Tillington

SDNP/19/03200/CND: Windrush, Upperton Road, Upperton. Form a two storey extension and alterations to the existing property. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/18/04114/HOUS. Substitution of approved drawings with minor material amendments including a reduction in footprint, amend flat roof & roof light to kitchen / breakfast area to ‘catslide’ pitched tile roof, pitched roof to dining area and alterations to fenestration.

SDNP/19/03556/LIS: Upperton House, Upperton Road, Upperton. Construction of stone wall at front of property. Raise section of stone wall on side boundary. Install sleeper retaining wall on western boundary.

West Wittering

WW/19/01835/DOM: Mon Reve, 5 Marine Close. Change use of existing garage to habitable ancillary accommodation (bedroom and ensuite shower room) with associated alterations and additions.

WW/19/01837/DOM: Villa Maria, 35 Church Road. Single storey front and rear extension with various alterations and additions.

WW/19/01879/TPA: St Peter And St Paul Church, Pound Road. Remove 1 no. limb on east sector with a diameter of 190mm at 2.3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T229, TPO’d no. T7) subject to WW/02/01145/TPO.

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/19/03334/LIS: Rose Cottage, Woolbeding Lane. Installation of new foul sewerage package treatment plant inc. associated soakaway and pipework. Make good existing septic tank.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/19/01847/ADJ: Land at Platts Roundabout, Newbridge Road, Billingshurst. Hybrid application for the erection of petrol filling station with convenience store and sandwich bar, car wash, jet wash and car parking; motorcycle showroom and workshop with associated car parking; outline planning permission for flexible employment space (B1b/B1c/B2/B8) totalling 4,627sqm with associated car parking and circulation space (scale, landscaping and appearance reserved); new access to the site from A272 and pedestrian link to footbridge over A29.