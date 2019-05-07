The leader of Chichester Liberal Democrats has issued a statement on the next steps for the district council after the election results on Friday (May 3).

After a boundary review, a total of 36 seats were up for election, down from 48. The Conservative Party won 18, The Liberal Democrats won eleven, Labour won two, Greens won two, the newly-formed Local Alliance won two and one seat was won by an independent.

The results means that no party has overall control of Chichester District Council. Read more here: Tories lose overall control of Chichester District Council

Following the party's success on Friday, Adrian Moss, leader of Chichester Liberal Democrats said: "We look forward to working with all the new councillors and reaching a sensible solution on how the council will be run. Over the next few days we will be reaching out to all councillors to ensure new administration is truly representative of the district.

"We will talk to everyone from all parties that share our values and vision for the district and that included the Conservative Party members. We need an inclusive council that works well with our residents.

"One of our major election policies was to ensure that residents had a real voice on the council. That is why we must work across political groupings and form an administration that is best for the entire district.

"We welcome the new members from the Greens, Labour and Local Alliance who will all bring fresh and innovative ideas to the council. We have already had positive conversations many of the new councillors.

"I expect to be speaking to the leadership of the Conservatives over the next few days to ensure we create an administrations that works for everyone and I call on the Conservatives to reach out and work closely with all councillors.

"This is an opportunity to have a positive and progressive approach to local government."

For the full results, click here: Chichester District Council election results: live updates