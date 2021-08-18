This is when the appeal will be held for 118 homes south of A27 near Chichester

The plans for the site at Hambrook

Council planning officers refused outline permission for 118 homes at Hambrook, with concerns over the loss of agricultural land it would bring and fears it would create an ‘island’ of housing detached from the village.

The application from Sunley Estates was turned down by the planning committee on Wednesday, March 3.

The 9.7 hectare site sits immediately south of the A27 and north of Scants Road West with access from Broad Road.

The site is just south of the A27

A virtual public inquiry for this case will be held at 10am on September 1.