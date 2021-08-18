This is when the appeal will be held for 118 homes south of A27 near Chichester
Proposals for 118 homes just south of the A27 between Chichester and Emsworth will be decided by planning inspectors after developers lodged an appeal.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:54 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 1:10 pm
Council planning officers refused outline permission for 118 homes at Hambrook, with concerns over the loss of agricultural land it would bring and fears it would create an ‘island’ of housing detached from the village.
The application from Sunley Estates was turned down by the planning committee on Wednesday, March 3.
The 9.7 hectare site sits immediately south of the A27 and north of Scants Road West with access from Broad Road.
A virtual public inquiry for this case will be held at 10am on September 1.
For more on the appeal, visit the planning inspectorate website and use the reference number APP/L3815/W/21/3274502.