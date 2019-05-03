A stunning set of election results have seen the Tories lose overall control of Chichester District Council.

The Conservatives started the day holding 37 of 47 seats with one vacancy.

But a boundary review has reduced the number of seats from 48 to 36.

The Tories lost a number of seats and finished with just 18, exactly half, meaning the council is hung.

The Liberal Democrats are the second largest party with 11 seats.

Labour have two, the Greens two, the Local Alliance two, with one independent, who will likely all hold the balance of power at CDC.

More to follow.