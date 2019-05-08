Tory leader at Chichester District Council standing down

The Conservative leader of Chichester District Council is standing down from his position, his deputy has confirmed.

At last week’s election the Tory group lost its overall majority and now holds exactly half, 18, of 36 seats.

Beforehand the Conservatives had 79 per cent of the seats, but now only have 50 per cent.

The Lib Dems have 11 seats, Labour, the Greens and Local Alliance in Selsey all have two councillors, with one independent.

Tony Dignum, who has led the council since 2015, is standing down as leader, his deputy Eileen Lintill confirmed to the Observer.

Asked about what would happen next given the current political balance of the council, Cllr Lintill said: “With no overall majority it is essential that the main parties come together to decide the way forward and how they can work together to ensure that we continue to do our best for the community. This will be happening over the next few days.”

Mr Dignum was re-elected as a district and city councillor on Friday.